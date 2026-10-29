Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: 7 killed in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall likely for next 3 days

People gather near displaced boulders along the shore at Uppada, Kakinada, India, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 after Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier in the day.

Cyclone Arnab made landfall over a six-hour period between 2 am and 8 am on October 29, crossing the coast between Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and bringing heavy rainfall. Seven people were killed in Andhra Pradesh due to falling trees, electrocution, wall collapse, and cyclone-related incidents, officials said.

The cyclone weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm after making landfall near Yanam in Puducherry. It is expected to weaken further into a cyclonic storm and then a deep depression by the evening.

National Bulletin No. 30 based on 2330 hrs IST of 28th October, 2026: Cyclonic storm Arnab weakened into a deep depression

The cyclonic storm “Arnab” over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, moved nearly northwards with the speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours, weakened into a Deep Depression and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 28th October, over the north coastal An​dhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of South Odisha, south Chhattisgarh and northeast Telangana near latitude 17.8°N and longitude 81.8°E, about 60 km South of Malkangiri (Odisha), 90 km west-southwest of Paderu (Andhra Pradesh), 140 km south of Jag​dalpur (Chhattisgarh), and 190 km east-northeast of Khammam (Telengana). Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to weaken into a Depression by today, the 29th October, 2026 morning and into a well marked low pressure area in the same evening.

The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Gopalpur, Raipur and Sambalpur.

@moesgoi @DDNewslive @PIB_India @ndmaindia — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 28, 2026 More than 1,80,000 evacuated in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Hundreds of villages across more than 10 districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Eluru, West Godavari and Vizianagaram, bore the brunt of the storm as 200 mm rainfall was recorded in low-lying areas. CM Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a central team to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. More than 1,80,000 people had been evacuated in the states ‌of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha ahead of the cyclone’s arrival. Operations suspended in three airports in Andhra Pradesh Operations at three airports in Andhra Pradesh were suspended, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Bhubaneswar airport director Prasanna Pradhan said flight operations were largely normal, though a nine-seater service on the Bhubaneswar-Jeypore-Visakhapatnam route was cancelled. Also Read | Arnab smashes into the east coast: How cyclones are named Odisha CM says state achieved ‘zero casualty’ Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said preparations and evacuations had helped the state achieve its “zero casualty” objective. Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka urged the Odisha Public Service Commission to reschedule the Odisha Civil Services Mains examination at the Jeypore centre due to cyclone-related disruptions. In West Bengal, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the state until October 31. Schools remained closed in several Chhattisgarh districts, including Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Rajnandgaon. Live Updates Oct 29, 2026 09:46 AM IST Cyclone Arnab triggers heavy rainfall and crop submergence in Andhra Pradesh Torrential rainfall and severe winds triggered by Cyclone Arnab have inundated large swathes of agricultural land across Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, leaving standing paddy crops submerged and uprooting trees throughout the region. The coastal district bore a significant brunt of the storm's impact, with damage reported across 112 km of local road networks due to fallen trees and floodwaters. VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Arnab triggers heavy rainfall in Srikakulam District, submerging standing crops and uprooting trees across the region. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/S8h7dkDdHq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 29, 2026 09:32 AM IST Tamil Nadu fishermen resume operations after three-day weather disruption Fibre boat fishermen across Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district returned to sea today, resuming fishing operations after remaining ashore for three days following severe weather warnings triggered by Cyclone Arnab. Fishing activities in the region had been suspended as a precautionary measure due to hazardous coastal conditions. #watch | Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu: Fibre boat fishermen in Thoothukudi district, who had stayed ashore for the past three days due to the weather warning, ventured into the sea for fishing again today. Fishing activities had been affected by the weather warning, and the fishermen resumed their operations today. — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 29, 2026 09:05 AM IST Rainfall commences in Gangtok as Cyclone Arnab impacts Sikkim Rainfall has begun across the state capital of Gangtok and surrounding areas in Sikkim under the influence of the cyclonic storm Arnab. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light-to-moderate showers across the state, with isolated heavy rainfall expected as the remnant weather system moves inland across eastern India. #watch | Gangtok, Sikkim: Rainfall commences across the state capital Gangtok under the influence of cyclonic storm Arnab. https://t.co/viiYOJY1bh — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Oct 29, 2026 08:59 AM IST Rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR The Indian Meteorological Department issued yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm and lightning across Central and East Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi, South Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad and Faridabad on October 29. Oct 29, 2026 08:55 AM IST Cyclone Arnab weakens over Odisha as immediate threat recedes in Rayagada Heavy downpours eased across Odisha's Rayagada district on Wednesday as Cyclone Arnab weakened, allowing local authorities to report a significant reduction in immediate risk despite keeping emergency response units on high alert. Rayagada District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni confirmed that the area recorded 40 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, followed by a lighter 26 mm through the evening. While Kulkarni assured that no major threat currently exists due to subsiding rains, administrative departments remain fully mobilised and prepared for potential secondary showers in the region. #watch | Rayagada, Odisha: Rain continues in Rayagada under influence of cyclone Arnab. All departments have been put on alert. District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni says, "In the 24 hours that ended today at 8:30 am, Rayagada recorded 40mm of rainfall, and since then till today in the evening, about 26mm of rainfall has been recorded. So it has been quite lesser than what we had expected. Even now, as the rains have subsided, no major threat exists now. But still we are on high alert...there is a possibility that some rainfall may be recorded in Rayagada..." — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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