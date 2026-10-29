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Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: 7 killed in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall likely for next 3 days

Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Amit Shah to assess damage to crops and infrastructure.

People gather near displaced boulders along the shore at Uppada, Kakinada, India, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 after Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier in the day.People gather near displaced boulders along the shore at Uppada, Kakinada, India, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 after Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier in the day.

Cyclone Arnab made landfall over a six-hour period between 2 am and 8 am on October 29, crossing the coast between Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and bringing heavy rainfall. Seven people were killed in Andhra Pradesh due to falling trees, electrocution, wall collapse, and cyclone-related incidents, officials said.

The cyclone weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm after making landfall near Yanam in Puducherry. It is expected to weaken further into a cyclonic storm and then a deep depression by the evening.

More than 1,80,000 evacuated in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Hundreds of villages across more than 10 districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Eluru, West Godavari and Vizianagaram, bore the brunt of the storm as 200 mm rainfall was recorded in low-lying areas. CM Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a central team to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. More than 1,80,000 people had been evacuated in the states ‌of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha ahead of the cyclone’s arrival.

Operations suspended in three airports in Andhra Pradesh

Operations at three airports in Andhra Pradesh were suspended, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Bhubaneswar airport director Prasanna Pradhan said flight operations were largely normal, though a nine-seater service on the Bhubaneswar-Jeypore-Visakhapatnam route was cancelled.

Also Read | Arnab smashes into the east coast: How cyclones are named

Odisha CM says state achieved ‘zero casualty’

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said preparations and evacuations had helped the state achieve its “zero casualty” objective. Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka urged the Odisha Public Service Commission to reschedule the Odisha Civil Services Mains examination at the Jeypore centre due to cyclone-related disruptions. In West Bengal, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the state until October 31. Schools remained closed in several Chhattisgarh districts, including Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Rajnandgaon.

Live Updates
Oct 29, 2026 09:46 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab triggers heavy rainfall and crop submergence in Andhra Pradesh

Torrential rainfall and severe winds triggered by Cyclone Arnab have inundated large swathes of agricultural land across Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, leaving standing paddy crops submerged and uprooting trees throughout the region. The coastal district bore a significant brunt of the storm's impact, with damage reported across 112 km of local road networks due to fallen trees and floodwaters.

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Oct 29, 2026 09:32 AM IST
Tamil Nadu fishermen resume operations after three-day weather disruption

Fibre boat fishermen across Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district returned to sea today, resuming fishing operations after remaining ashore for three days following severe weather warnings triggered by Cyclone Arnab. Fishing activities in the region had been suspended as a precautionary measure due to hazardous coastal conditions.

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Oct 29, 2026 09:05 AM IST
Rainfall commences in Gangtok as Cyclone Arnab impacts Sikkim

Rainfall has begun across the state capital of Gangtok and surrounding areas in Sikkim under the influence of the cyclonic storm Arnab. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light-to-moderate showers across the state, with isolated heavy rainfall expected as the remnant weather system moves inland across eastern India.

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Oct 29, 2026 08:59 AM IST
Rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR

The Indian Meteorological Department issued yellow alert for rain, thunderstorm and lightning across Central and East Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi, South Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad and Faridabad on October 29.

Oct 29, 2026 08:55 AM IST
Cyclone Arnab weakens over Odisha as immediate threat recedes in Rayagada

Heavy downpours eased across Odisha's Rayagada district on Wednesday as Cyclone Arnab weakened, allowing local authorities to report a significant reduction in immediate risk despite keeping emergency response units on high alert. Rayagada District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni confirmed that the area recorded 40 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, followed by a lighter 26 mm through the evening. While Kulkarni assured that no major threat currently exists due to subsiding rains, administrative departments remain fully mobilised and prepared for potential secondary showers in the region.

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