Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: 7 killed in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall likely for next 3 days

People gather near displaced boulders along the shore at Uppada, Kakinada, India, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 after Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier in the day.

Cyclone Arnab made landfall over a six-hour period between 2 am and 8 am, crossing the coast between Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and bringing heavy rainfall. Seven people were killed in Andhra Pradesh due to falling trees, electrocution, wall collapse, and cyclone-related incidents, officials said.

The cyclone weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm after making landfall near Yanam in Puducherry. It is expected to weaken further into a cyclonic storm and then a deep depression by the evening.

Story continues below this ad More than 1,80,000 evacuated in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Hundreds of villages across more than 10 districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Eluru, West Godavari and Vizianagaram, bore the brunt of the storm as 200 mm rainfall was recorded in low-lying areas. CM Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a central team to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. More than 1,80,000 people had been evacuated in the states ‌of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha ahead of the cyclone’s arrival. Operations suspended in three airports in Andhra Pradesh Operations at three airports in Andhra Pradesh were suspended, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Bhubaneswar airport director Prasanna Pradhan said flight operations were largely normal, though a nine-seater service on the Bhubaneswar-Jeypore-Visakhapatnam route was cancelled. Odisha CM says state achieved ‘zero casualty’ Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said preparations and evacuations had helped the state achieve its “zero casualty” objective. Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka urged the Odisha Public Service Commission to reschedule the Odisha Civil Services Mains examination at the Jeypore centre due to cyclone-related disruptions. In West Bengal, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the state until October 31. Schools remained closed in several Chhattisgarh districts, including Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Rajnandgaon. Live Updates

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