Cyclone Arnab LIVE Tracker: Where is cyclonic storm Arnab located? Track path and landfall updates here

Cyclone Arnab LIVE Tracker: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday as “very severe” cyclonic storm Arnab hovers over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall within the next 24 hours. Both the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha governments have stepped up preparations, and people have been moved to safer locations as a precautionary measure, while Chhattisgarh officials are on high alert.

In a statement, the weather department said, “The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph during the past 6 hours, and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, October 27, over the same region near latitude 16.2°N and longitude 83.7°E, about 170 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 180 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 270 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 350 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) and 370 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

The very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation :Ornab] over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0900 UTC of today, the 27th October, 2026 over the same region near latitude 16.2°N and longitude 83.3°E, about 140 km southeast of Kakinada (43189, Andhra Pradesh), 170 km south of Vishakhapatnam (43149, Andhra Pradesh), 230 km east of Machilipatnam (43185, Andhra Pradesh), 300 km east-northeast of Bapatla (43220, Andhra Pradesh), and 380 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (43049, Odisha). It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards during next few hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph by 0600 UTC of 28th October, 2026. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Vishakhapatnam and Machillipatnam. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till the evening of October 27. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph, by the forenoon of October 28.”

Rainfall prediction

The IMD has forecast heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam in Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Mahe, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers are also likely in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal and Sikkim.

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Odisha, Andhra Pradesh prepare for cyclone

People have been moved to safer locations in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to prevent loss of life and property. As per the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the cyclone’s impact is being felt, with heavy rainfall expected in the north coastal districts shortly. Srikakulam district is likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, while strong winds have already begun in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered officials to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer locations, ensure essential supplies at relief camps and minimise cyclone-related damage. He spoke to the collectors of districts likely to be affected and instructed officials to ensure the availability of food, drinking water and other essential supplies at relief camps. As a cautionary measure, residents have been advised to stay indoors during the cyclone and avoid venturing outside amid strong winds.

Officials were quoted as saying by PTI that 2,131 cyclone shelters have been set up across the state’s 20 districts, and continuous cyclone alerts are being sent to the mobile phones of 2.70 crore people across 18 districts. More than 30,000 fishing boats have been secured along the coast, while 1,087 medical teams have been deployed in cyclone-affected areas to provide emergency assistance, he said. Apart from that, officials have readied 8,281 emergency beds and 1,274 ambulances, while hospitals have stocked 21,536 doses of anti-snake venom to deal with possible snakebite incidents, officials said.

Under the impact of the weather system, heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed parts of Odisha, where the government aims to move around 48,000 people to safer locations.

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In Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said around 11,000 people each would be shifted to safer locations in Gajapati and Nabarangpur districts. Evacuation drives were also underway in Malkangiri, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada, he said. Schools in eight districts have been directed to be shut on Tuesday and Wednesday.