Cyclone Arnab alert: IMD forecasts landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Oct 28

A severe cyclonic storm is developing over the Bay of Bengal and is projected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28.
Once the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will officially be named Cyclone Arnab, a name proposed by Bangladesh. This marks the first cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in 2026.
According to the latest track forecast released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the storm is expected to make landfall with sustained wind speeds of 115 km/h to 125 km/h, gusting up to 140 km/h.
As of Sunday morning, the weather system remains active as a depression, located 470 km north-northwest of Sri Vijay Puram (Andaman Islands), 860 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 950 km east-southeast of Kakinada.
“This system is likely to move nearly southwards and intensify into a deep depression. Thereafter, it will recurve northwestwards and develop into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27,” the IMD stated Sunday.
Climatologically, the storm’s formation aligns with conditions typical of an El Niño year. Characterised by abnormal warming along the equatorial Pacific Ocean, El Niño years typically cause tropical cyclones in the northern hemisphere to form at lower latitudes and track predominantly toward the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts.
In response to the advancing system, the Met department has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for the Andaman Islands through October 27.
Coastal districts across northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha have also been placed under high alert, with forecasts predicting very heavy rainfall across the regions through October 29.
Cyclone alert in Odisha
Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in five southern Odisha districts bordering Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on October 28 and 29 as the brewing cyclone over the Bay of Bengal prompts the state to step up preparedness.
Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, the Odisha government said. Several coastal districts are also likely to receive rainfall from October 27.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the preparedness and directed officials to ensure zero casualties, drawing on the state’s experience in handling previous cyclones. Citing IMD inputs, he said the cyclone was more likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast.