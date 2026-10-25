Cyclone Arnab alert: IMD forecasts landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Oct 28

A severe cyclonic storm is developing over the Bay of Bengal and is projected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28.

Once the system intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will officially be named Cyclone Arnab, a name proposed by Bangladesh. This marks the first cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in 2026.

According to the latest track forecast released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the storm is expected to make landfall with sustained wind speeds of 115 km/h to 125 km/h, gusting up to 140 km/h.

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As of Sunday morning, the weather system remains active as a depression, located 470 km north-northwest of Sri Vijay Puram (Andaman Islands), 860 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 950 km east-southeast of Kakinada.