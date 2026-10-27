Cyclone Arnab landfall likely during tomorrow forenoon; north Andhra on alert

A storm-surge alert has been issued for the coasts of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, with water levels expected to rise 1-2 metres above the astronomical tide.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 02:29 PM IST
Cyclone Arnab landfall latest updatesOdisha and Andhra Pradesh have closed schools, prohibited sea fishing, and kept rescue teams on standby ahead of Cyclone Arnab's expected landfall. (PTI Photo)
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Cyclone Arnab has moved closer to India’s east coast and is expected to hit the north Andhra Pradesh coast during Wednesday forenoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD added that the “very severe” storm will reach near Yanam, off the Andhra Pradesh coast, by late Tuesday.

“It is likely to move west-northwest till Tuesday, after which the cyclone approaches the Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a “severe” cyclone with a maximum wind speed of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph Wednesday,” the IMD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IMD said the cyclone had reached about 260 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada, and 460 km east of Bapatla—the epicentre of the landfall. The cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with wind speeds ranging from 115 to 125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph on Wednesday morning.

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Squally weather, rough sea conditions, and strong winds, along with a storm surge with wave heights going 1-2 metres above the astronomical tide, are expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh. This will cause inundation in low-lying areas during the cyclone’s landfall. The maximum peak surge is expected near the Kakinada and Yanam coasts.

Also Read | Cyclone Arnab update: 600 km of rail track is under close watch, says Ashwini Vaishnaw ahead of landfall

An orange alert has been issued for Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh, along with Odisha’s Angul, Bauda, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapathi, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Khorda, Korapur, Nayagarh, Puri, and Rayagartha districts.

Cyclone Arnab intensified into a “very severe” storm late on Monday evening and has since persisted over the west-central region of the Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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