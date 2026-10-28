Cyclone Arnab set to make landfall in few hours, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on alert

Moving rapidly towards Andhra coast, Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, advancing its earlier forecast by several hours.

It said the landfall was expected between 2am and 4am on Wednesday as against forenoon predicted earlier.

“Due to fast movement, cyclone Arnab will cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Wednesday,” said IMD.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

As of 5.30pm on Tuesday, the ‘very severe’ cyclone Arnab was located at about 90km southeast of Kakinada and 170 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam. The landfall is expected between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam.