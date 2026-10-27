Cyclone Arnab: When will it make landfall, which areas are on alert?

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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, evacuate people from vulnerable low-lying areas to safer locations and minimise loss of life and property. The state has also mobilised disaster response teams, cancelled leave for officials in vulnerable areas and activated round-the-clock control rooms. Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are among the districts expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fishing and tourist access to certain vulnerable coastal and inland locations have been restricted. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged residents to follow official advisories.