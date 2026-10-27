Cyclone Arnab: When will it make landfall, which areas are on alert?

Cyclone Arnab intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday night, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red warning for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.
Here are 10 key questions answered about the storm, its expected landfall and the preparedness measures announced by the two states.
- 01
What is Cyclone Arnab?
Cyclone Arnab, pronounced as "Ornab" is an active very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is the first cyclonic storm of the 2026 North Indian Ocean cyclone season.
- 02
What is the latest update?
Cyclone Arnab moved west-northwestwards at 25 kmph in the six hours preceding 2.30 am IST on October 27, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It was centred around 300 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 360 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 380 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.
- 03
Where is the cyclone headed?
The cyclone is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards until Tuesday evening before turning northwestwards and crossing the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28.
- 04
When and where is Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall?
The cyclone is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28. The IMD has forecast maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph, when the cyclone crosses the coast.
- 05
Which areas are currently closest to the cyclone?
According to the IMD bulletin issued at 2.30 am IST on October 27, Cyclone Arnab was centred around 300 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 360 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 380 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha. It was also located 460 km east of Machilipatnam and 530 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh, moving west-northwestwards at 25 kmph.
- 06
What is the cyclone's expected path?
The cyclone is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards until Tuesday evening before turning northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast.
- 07
Which areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall?
Several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall through October 29. Strong winds are also expected as the cyclone approaches the coast.
- 08
What precautions have authorities taken and advised in Odisha?
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, evacuate people from vulnerable low-lying areas to safer locations and minimise loss of life and property. The state has also mobilised disaster response teams, cancelled leave for officials in vulnerable areas and activated round-the-clock control rooms. Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are among the districts expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fishing and tourist access to certain vulnerable coastal and inland locations have been restricted. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged residents to follow official advisories.
- 09
Have people been evacuated in Andhra Pradesh?
Officials said 4,711 pregnant women from vulnerable areas had been shifted to primary health centres, community health centres and hospitals. The state has also deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and released Rs 27 crore to 20 districts for relief and response operations.
- 10
Will schools and colleges remain closed?
Educational institutions in the affected districts of Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to remain closed from October 27 to 31. In Odisha, schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in five vulnerable districts will remain closed on October 28 and 29.