Cyclone Arnab to hit Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, says IMD

Cyclone Arnab will intensify into a ‘severe’ cyclone by Tuesday as it further inches closer to the coast and will hit the north Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday.

This is the first cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal in 2026, which will affect the Indian coast.

Cyclone Arnab will intensify into a ‘severe’ cyclone by Tuesday as it further inches closer to the coast.

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While predicting the cyclone’s track, IMD said it is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam with wind speeds of 115-125 km/hour, gusting to 140 km/hour during the morning hours of October 28.