Another cyclone heads Andhra Pradesh’s way; landfall likely on Monday

Less than a week after cyclone Arnab wreaked havoc along its coast, Andhra Pradesh will have to brace for another cyclonic storm, with a low-pressure area developing over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclone would develop in the southeast Bay of Bengal and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 2.

“A well-marked low-pressure area has developed on Saturday along the southeast Bay of Bengal close to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Andaman Sea. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday evening,” a special IMD bulletin issued on Saturday afternoon said.