Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal, Assam and Sikkim brace for overflowing rivers, flooding

Rains lashed Kolkata on Tuesday as the Met department warned of extensive damage in Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. (Express photo) Rains lashed Kolkata on Tuesday as the Met department warned of extensive damage in Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. (Express photo)

In view of the Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’ making a landfall tomorrow, the Department of Water Resources has issued a flood warning for 26 districts in West Bengal, Assam and Sikkim.

Flooding will be associated with the heavy to very heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Amphan advancing landwards from the Bay of Bengal. As on Tuesday afternoon, Super Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall along Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh, and maintain a wind speed ranging between 155 – 165km / hr gusting to 195km / hr on May 20.

According to the special flood warning issued by the Directorate of Flood Forecasting on Tuesday, continuous rainfall could lead to a significant rise in the water level of many small rivers and rivulets along the Gangetic West Bengal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that districts in West Bengal will be severely hit, with major destruction to mud houses, power lines and trees.

Rivers in West Bengal namely Kangsabati, Ajoy, Upper Mahananda, Mayurakshi will see a surge in water levels.

Heavy rain could trigger urban flooding in Kolkata city besides affecting districts of Madinipur, 24 Parganas, Hoogly, Murshidabad, Malda and Dinajpur during the next two days.

Severe flooding is forecast along rivers in Jalpaiguri, Alipurdaur and Coochbehar districts of West Bengal. Similar flooding is expected in the State’s northern districts on May 20 and 21. Rivers Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka, Raidak and Sankosh could breach their banks.

Landslides and flash floods could hit northern and southern districts of Sikkim following the heavy downpour forecast during the next 48 hours.

While the rainfall due to the cyclone would be recorded in the western Assam, it is warned that rivers in Jorhat district could experience a rise in water levels.

