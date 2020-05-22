Cyclone Amphan update: West Bengal counts the losses; UN says storm worst than Aila

Cyclone Amphan: Residents salvage their belongings from the rubble of a damaged house in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Parganas district, in West Bengal. (Reuters) Cyclone Amphan: Residents salvage their belongings from the rubble of a damaged house in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Parganas district, in West Bengal. (Reuters)

Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Kolkata to asses the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan which claimed 72 lives. Upon his arrival at the airport, Modi was received by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who will first hold a meeting and then conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas with the Prime Minister.

Authorities and rescue teams, meanwhile, continued with their restoration work across districts, especially in the capital city Kolkata and in the south, areas that have been worst hit by the cyclonic storm.

Here is a look at the latest developments:

Tracking Cyclone Amphan

The cyclone, which weakened into a depression on Friday, was further reduced to a well-marked low pressure area over North Bangladesh and the neighbouring area. “It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a low pressure area during next 12 hours,” the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) had said on Friday evening. The cyclone hit Bengal and Odisha at a time when it is already struggling to fight the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Treat cyclone Amphan as national disaster: Mamata

As she arrived to received the Prime Minister at the Kolkata airport, Banerjee told reporters that the cyclone must be treated as a national disaster.

Bengal reels under Amphan destruction

Two Home Ministry teams are scheduled to visit West Bengal and Odisha soon to take stock of the extent of the damage caused by Amphan. Roads and electricity remained cut off in large parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata on Thursday. According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, about 5,000 trees have fallen across the city while hundreds of electricity poles have been damaged.

Men cut branches of an uprooted tree in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Parganas district, on Thursday. (Reuters) Men cut branches of an uprooted tree in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Parganas district, on Thursday. (Reuters)

Two unused hangars collapsed at the partially flooded Kolkata airport. Authorities said the airport was made operational from noon onwards.

Mamata seeks immediate relief

Concerned over the losses caused by the cyclonic storm amid the twin challenges of COVID and return of migrants to the state, Banerjee has sought an immediate release of funds to carry out relief work.

“We need money for relief and we need it now, not later. I had set up a Rs 200-crore Covid-19 fund, but we have already spent Rs 1,000 crore. For Covid, we have got no money from the Centre yet,” she told reporters on Thursday.

She added that the assessment of losses, which were likely to run into “lakhs of crores of rupees”, will take time since connectivity to affected areas had not been restored yet.

According to TMC sources, the chief minister is likely to demand a financial package for the state.

Mamata announces compensation for kin of deceased

Announcing the setting up of a Rs 1,000-crore fund for relief and rehabilitation following Amphan, the CM also announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the families of each of those who died.

Coastal area is seen flooded after the embankment is destroyed as the cyclone Amphan makes its landfall in Satkhira, Bangladesh. (Reuters) Coastal area is seen flooded after the embankment is destroyed as the cyclone Amphan makes its landfall in Satkhira, Bangladesh. (Reuters)

Cyclone Amphan considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila: UN

Cyclone Amphan is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila which slammed southern Bangladesh and eastern India in 2009, the United Nations said.

“The UN Country Team in India reported that Cyclone Amphan, which caused widespread damage around Calcutta is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila, which slammed the region in May 2009,” the UN said in a news report.

