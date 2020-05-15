Cyclone Amphan, weather forecast today LIVE Updates: 12 districts in Odisha on alert as state braces for possible storm

Cyclone Amphan, weather forecast Today Live updates: A well-marked low-pressure over the southeast Bay of Bengal is all set to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday. The weather departments has also forecast that it will further intensify into a Cyclonic storm by the evening of May 16.
“It is very likely to move northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards northern Bay of Bengal between May 18-20,” the department said in its latest press release. The weather agency has also forecast “adverse weather” over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts for the next 5-6 days. (Click here to read about today’s weather)
Odisha has braced for a possible cyclone by putting 12 coastal districts on alert on Friday and asking collectors to arrange for alternative shelter homes for people. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the south and the central Bay of Bengal from May 15. Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts.
