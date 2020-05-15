Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
Cyclone Amphan, weather forecast today LIVE Updates: 12 districts in Odisha on alert as state braces for possible storm

Cyclone Amphan, weather forecast today Live news updates: Fishermen in West Bengal, Odisha have been advised not to venture into the south and the central Bay of Bengal from May 15. the IMD said in a release. Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts by May 15.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2020 6:47:45 pm
Cyclone Amphan, weather forecast Today Live updates: A well-marked low-pressure over the southeast Bay of Bengal is all set to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday. The weather departments has also forecast that it will further intensify into a Cyclonic storm by the evening of May 16.

“It is very likely to move northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards northern Bay of Bengal between May 18-20,” the department said in its latest press release. The weather agency has also forecast “adverse weather” over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts for the next 5-6 days. (Click here to read about today’s weather)

Odisha has braced for a possible cyclone by putting 12 coastal districts on alert on Friday and asking collectors to arrange for alternative shelter homes for people. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the south and the central Bay of Bengal from May 15. Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts.

Live Blog

The low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm Amphan by May 16. Heavy rainfall forecast in West Bengal, Odisha and Coastal Andhra. Follow this space for LIVE updates. Read in Bangla

18:47 (IST)15 May 2020
IMD issues warning to fishermen

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the south and the central Bay of Bengal from May 15. Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts.

18:34 (IST)15 May 2020
Cyclone Amphan in Odisha: 12 coastal districts on alert

Odisha has braced for a possible cyclone by putting 12 coastal districts on alert on Friday and asking collectors to arrange for alternative shelter homes for people, news agency PTI reported. 

18:31 (IST)15 May 2020
Cyclone Amphan: Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal to intensify into a depression in next 12 hrs

A well-marked low-pressure over the southeast Bay of Bengal is all set to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday. It also forecast that it will further intensify into a Cyclonic storm by the evening of May 16.

As per preliminary information from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the possible depression is likely to re-curve from its path to north-northeast direction and move in the Bay of Bengal, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said.

"The speed of the depression's movement is yet to be ascertained and the IMD is yet to predict the place of the landfall of the possible cyclone. It may be in north Odisha, south Bengal or even in Bangladesh," Jena was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He also said that plans have been made for pre-positioning of the ODRAF, NDRF and fire service personnel if the situation arises. They will rescue people likely to be affected by the probable calamity and clear roads if they get blocked.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has asked the Collectors to prepare for the worst irrespective of what the IMD predicts. "I know you are fighting the pandemic... Now we require people for the possible cyclone situation. Prepare for the worst... prepare for the ultimate eventuality," he said.

The current depression, if converted into a storm would be called as 'Amphan'. Cyclonic storms are named through a system that was agreed by an eight-member country group called WMO/ESCAP in 2004.

Each Tropical Cyclone basin in the world has its own rotating list of names. These countries submit eight names each, which are arranged in an 8×8 table. After the 64 names are exhausted, the eight countries will propose fresh lists of names.

After the 64 names are exhausted, the eight countries will propose fresh lists of names. For cyclones from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, these lists are not rotated every few years, as explained by the India Meteorological Department’s Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) for Tropical Cyclones over the Northern Indian System.

The lists for storms in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific basins are, however, rotated. Exception are, however, made in certain cases — if a storm causes excessive death and destruction, its name is considered for retirement and is not repeated; it is replaced with another name.

