Cyclone Amphan, weather forecast today LIVE Updates: 12 districts in Odisha on alert as state braces for possible storm

The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal. (IMD)

As per preliminary information from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the possible depression is likely to re-curve from its path to north-northeast direction and move in the Bay of Bengal, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said.

"The speed of the depression's movement is yet to be ascertained and the IMD is yet to predict the place of the landfall of the possible cyclone. It may be in north Odisha, south Bengal or even in Bangladesh," Jena was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He also said that plans have been made for pre-positioning of the ODRAF, NDRF and fire service personnel if the situation arises. They will rescue people likely to be affected by the probable calamity and clear roads if they get blocked.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has asked the Collectors to prepare for the worst irrespective of what the IMD predicts. "I know you are fighting the pandemic... Now we require people for the possible cyclone situation. Prepare for the worst... prepare for the ultimate eventuality," he said.

The current depression, if converted into a storm would be called as 'Amphan'. Cyclonic storms are named through a system that was agreed by an eight-member country group called WMO/ESCAP in 2004.

Each Tropical Cyclone basin in the world has its own rotating list of names. These countries submit eight names each, which are arranged in an 8×8 table. After the 64 names are exhausted, the eight countries will propose fresh lists of names.

For cyclones from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, these lists are not rotated every few years, as explained by the India Meteorological Department's Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) for Tropical Cyclones over the Northern Indian System.

The lists for storms in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific basins are, however, rotated. Exception are, however, made in certain cases — if a storm causes excessive death and destruction, its name is considered for retirement and is not repeated; it is replaced with another name.