Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm to turn ‘severe’; Odisha CM sets zero-casualty target

Cyclone Amphan, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal that has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ on Saturday is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm amd move north-northwestwards on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the Amphan is expected to re-curve north-northwestwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coasts on Monday and Tuesday.
Under Amphan’s influence, squally winds at 110 km per hour speed is expected over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. With the cyclone likely to impact Odisha from May 18, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday put a target of zero casualty before administration, which is at present battling COVID-19. Considering the gravity of the cyclonic storm, the state government also urged the Centre to temporarily suspend ‘Shramik Special’ trains passing through areas falling in cyclone’s route.
Fishermen have been advised to not venture into Odisha-Bengal coast and those already out have been told to move back. Bengal Regional Met Director G K Das said the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly will experience heavy to very heavy rain on May 19 and 20.
According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 24 hours. Rainfall (over Odisha & Gangetic West Bengal) Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 18 evening. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on May 19 and isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Odisha on May 20. Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places on May 19. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on May 20.
Cyclone Amphan is expected to bring squally winds over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. The windspeed to aggravate as follows:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently released a list of 169 names of future tropical cyclones that would emerge in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Cyclones that form in every ocean basin across the world are named by the regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs). There are six RSMCs in the world, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and five TCWCs. So, how are tropical cyclones named? Know here
