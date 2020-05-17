Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Cyclonic storm to turn ‘severe’; Odisha CM sets zero-casualty target

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into Odisha-Bengal coast and those already out have been told to move back. (File Photo) Fishermen have been advised to not venture into Odisha-Bengal coast and those already out have been told to move back. (File Photo)

Cyclone Amphan, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal that has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ on Saturday is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm amd move north-northwestwards on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the Amphan is expected to re-curve north-northwestwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coasts on Monday and Tuesday.

Under Amphan’s influence, squally winds at 110 km per hour speed is expected over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. With the cyclone likely to impact Odisha from May 18, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday put a target of zero casualty before administration, which is at present battling COVID-19. Considering the gravity of the cyclonic storm, the state government also urged the Centre to temporarily suspend ‘Shramik Special’ trains passing through areas falling in cyclone’s route.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into Odisha-Bengal coast and those already out have been told to move back. Bengal Regional Met Director G K Das said the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly will experience heavy to very heavy rain on May 19 and 20.