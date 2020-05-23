Follow Us:
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Amphan to weaken into low-pressure area

Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: The low-pressure area over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2020 8:31:42 am
Cyclone Amphan, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: After taking an aerial survey of West Bengal and Odisha to review the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a relief package of Rs 1,000 crore for Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha. The cyclone, which had made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, claimed the lives of at least 77 people.

The cyclone, which weakened into a depression on Friday, was further reduced to a well-marked low-pressure area over North Bangladesh and the neighbouring area. “It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours,” a bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

Meanwhile, the European Union has announced initial funding of 500,000 euros for people affected by the cyclone in India. “The EU will address immediate needs of people affected by the cyclone, as well as protect humanitarian aid and health workers from their exposure to the epidemic,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates: Low-pressure area over north Bangladesh becomes less marked today

The low-pressure area over north Bangladesh and the neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked on Saturday. Also, scattered low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over extreme southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea and scattered low and medium clouds with embedded intense isolated weak to moderate convection lay over the rest of the Bay of Bengal.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog on Cyclone Amphan, which had made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, and claimed the lives of at least 77 people.

Cyclone Amphan, Weather forecast Today Live Updates:

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday,The cyclone hit Bengal and Odisha when the two states are already struggling to fight the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

After living without electricity and water supply for over 48 hours since cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the state, residents started protesting in several areas of Kolkata. The protest first broke out in Jadavpur area where residents took to the streets demanding restoration of power and water supply.

According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials, water supply could not be restored in some areas as there was no electricity. So, even in places where water supply was available, residents in high-rises could not pump up water in their buildings due to lack of power.

Later in the day, protests also broke out in several other places, including Ajaynagar, Bijaygarh, Shakuntala Park, Panchasayar, Anandapur, Bagha Jatin, Tollygunge, Behala and airport areas.

Meanwhile, several roads were blocked for traffic movement across the city as work to cut the fallen trees is yet to begin. In most of the roads, trees were uprooted due to the impact of cyclone Amphan on Wednesday. Even two days after the disaster, uprooted trees continue to remain on the streets in most of the places, including Alipore, New Aipore, Maidan, Ballygunge, Golf Green, Bhowanipore, Tollygunge, Gariahat, Salt Lake and on major roads in North Kolkata.

