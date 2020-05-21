Follow Us:
Thursday, May 21, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Storm weakens into depression; Kolkata airport hangars collapse

Weather Forecast Today, Cyclone Amphan Tracker Live News Updates: The cyclone, which had earlier reduced in strenth, has now further weakened into a depression, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi | Updated: May 21, 2020 12:28:34 pm
weather, weather forecast today, odisha weather, west bengal weather, weather today, today weather, cyclone amphan, cyclone amphan latest news,cyclone amphan today update, cyclone amphan rains, cyclone amphan oisha, cyclone amphan west bengal, cyclone amphan tamil nadu, cyclone amphan andhra pradesh, cyclone amphan rains, cyclone amphan weather, cyclone amphan latest news, cyclone amphan odisha, odisha rains Cyclone Amphan: Kolkata airport was severely hit by the storm on Wednesday. (ANI)

Cyclone Amphan Tracker, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The extent of the structural damage caused by Cyclone Amphan is evident from visuals of airport hangars in Kolkata collapsing and water inundating runaways. The Cyclone also left a trail of destruction in other parts of West Bengal and Odisha and claimed at least 10-12 lives on Wednesday. The cyclone, which had earlier reduced in strength, has now further weakened into a depression, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a meeting of a special task force will take place today to asses the damage and find ways to provide relief to the people. Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said, “It will take time for our workers to reach the affected areas. It will be only on Friday that proper work can begin.”

Odisha is assessing the damage caused by the cyclone, which has also impacted its coastal districts. The cyclone hit the states at a time when it is already struggling to fight the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Live Blog

Cyclone Amphan weakens; storm leaves trail of destruction; Kolkata airport submerged under water; Odisha sees less damage. Follow LIVE updates here:

12:28 (IST)21 May 2020
Watch: Day after heavy downpour, Kolkata airport remains submerged under water

Kolkata airport continued to remain submerged under the water on Thursday following heavy downpour on Wednesday.

12:26 (IST)21 May 2020
Seven killed as Cyclone Amphan batters Bangladesh

At least seven persons, including a six-year-old boy, were killed in the cyclone which also hit parts of Bangladesh on Wednesday. Many low-lying areas were inundated, embankments collapsed, trees uprooted and houses damaged by the cyclone in the coastal districts of Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune reported. At least seven persons were killed as the cyclonic storm made landfall along the coastline of India and Bangladesh. The deceased are from Barguna, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bhola and Patuakhali districts, it said.

12:25 (IST)21 May 2020
Watch: Power generators explode due to impact of Cyclone Amphan

A Twitter user shared a video of power generators exploding due to the impact of the storm in Kolkata's Phoolbagan area on Wednesday.

12:12 (IST)21 May 2020
Cyclone Amphan causes destruction in areas affected by Cyclone Bulbul last year

In Kolkata, the storm began with a wind speed of 69 kmph but it reached 130 kmph at around 6.55 pm and thereafter increased its intensity. In Dum Dum area, maximum wind speed recorded was 133 kmph at 1920 IST. Districts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas were worst affected. The same areas were affected by cyclone Bulbul in November 2019.

12:11 (IST)21 May 2020
Cyclone Amphan: Major roads blocked, water logging in several Kolkata streets

In Kolkata, trees were uprooted in over thirty areas including New Alipore, Central Avenue, SN Banerjee Road, Bidhan Sarani, Shakespeare Sarani, Ballygunge, Maidan, Hastings, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Gariahat and others. In many places, tress were uprooted with traffic signals. All major roads were blocked. There were report of water logging in some streets too and rains continued since morning.

12:08 (IST)21 May 2020
Cyclone Amphan weakens into depression: IMD

Cyclone Amphan, which wreaked havoc in the states of West Bengal and Odisha and claimed at least 10-12 lives, weakened into a depression on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department said. At least 10-12 people have died so far. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

weather, weather forecast today, weather today, today weather, cyclone amphan, cyclone amphan latest news,cyclone amphan today update, cyclone amphan rains, cyclone amphan oisha, cyclone amphan west bengal, cyclone amphan kolkata, cyclone amphan tamil nadu, cyclone amphan andhra pradesh, cyclone amphan rains, cyclone amphan weather, cyclone amphan latest news, cyclone amphan odisha, odisha rains Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday. (Express photo)

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, and leaving a trail of destruction behind. The cyclone hit the state at a time when it is already struggling to fight the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

According to the IMD, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) across Sunderbans (West Bengal) near latitude 21.65N & longitude 88.3E between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm with wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that atleast 10 to 12 people have died and various districts of South Bengal has been devastated by Amphan.

“Atleast 10 to 12 people have died. Districts like North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, even Puruli Bankura has been affected by Amphan. In fact the whole of South Bengal has been affected. We are shocked. It will take three to four days to asses the damage done,” she said, speaking to media from control room at Nabanna (state secretariat).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.