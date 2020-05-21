Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Storm weakens into depression; Kolkata airport hangars collapse

Cyclone Amphan Tracker, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The extent of the structural damage caused by Cyclone Amphan is evident from visuals of airport hangars in Kolkata collapsing and water inundating runaways. The Cyclone also left a trail of destruction in other parts of West Bengal and Odisha and claimed at least 10-12 lives on Wednesday. The cyclone, which had earlier reduced in strength, has now further weakened into a depression, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a meeting of a special task force will take place today to asses the damage and find ways to provide relief to the people. Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said, “It will take time for our workers to reach the affected areas. It will be only on Friday that proper work can begin.”
Odisha is assessing the damage caused by the cyclone, which has also impacted its coastal districts. The cyclone hit the states at a time when it is already struggling to fight the transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Kolkata airport continued to remain submerged under the water on Thursday following heavy downpour on Wednesday.
At least seven persons, including a six-year-old boy, were killed in the cyclone which also hit parts of Bangladesh on Wednesday. Many low-lying areas were inundated, embankments collapsed, trees uprooted and houses damaged by the cyclone in the coastal districts of Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune reported. At least seven persons were killed as the cyclonic storm made landfall along the coastline of India and Bangladesh. The deceased are from Barguna, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bhola and Patuakhali districts, it said.
A Twitter user shared a video of power generators exploding due to the impact of the storm in Kolkata's Phoolbagan area on Wednesday.
In Kolkata, the storm began with a wind speed of 69 kmph but it reached 130 kmph at around 6.55 pm and thereafter increased its intensity. In Dum Dum area, maximum wind speed recorded was 133 kmph at 1920 IST. Districts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas were worst affected. The same areas were affected by cyclone Bulbul in November 2019.
In Kolkata, trees were uprooted in over thirty areas including New Alipore, Central Avenue, SN Banerjee Road, Bidhan Sarani, Shakespeare Sarani, Ballygunge, Maidan, Hastings, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Gariahat and others. In many places, tress were uprooted with traffic signals. All major roads were blocked. There were report of water logging in some streets too and rains continued since morning.
