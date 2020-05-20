Cyclone Amphan to make landfall today, winds at 165 km/hr likely to hit Bengal, North Odisha

Kolkata on Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Kolkata on Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan has moved closer to the mainland and is a few hours away from making landfall on Wednesday. As of 2.30 am on Wednesday, it lay at 180 km south of Paradip, Odisha and south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. Lakhs of people in West Bengal and Odisha have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safety.

Amphan, pronounced as Um-pun is the second super cyclone to have had formed over the Bay of Bengal in two decades.

On Wednesday, north coastal districts of Odisha will experience heavy rainfall whereas very heavy to extremely heavy rains will lash west Midnapore, South and North 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hoogli and Kolkata districts of West Bengal.

Gale winds with speeds ranging from 155-165 km/hr is expected along the east and west Midnapore, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara from forenoon onwards on Wednesday.

