Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
COVID19

Cyclone Amphan to make landfall today, winds at 165 km/hr likely to hit Bengal, North Odisha

On Wednesday, north coastal districts of Odisha will experience heavy rainfall whereas very heavy to extremely heavy rains will lash west Mednipore, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli and Kolkata districts of West Bengal.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: May 20, 2020 8:44:39 am
Cyclone Amphan, Cyclone AMphan to make landfall today, West Bengal Amphan, odisha cyclone Amphan, IMD, weather today Kolkata on Wednesday morning. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan has moved closer to the mainland and is a few hours away from making landfall on Wednesday. As of 2.30 am on Wednesday, it lay at 180 km south of Paradip, Odisha and south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal. Lakhs of people in West Bengal and Odisha have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and shifted to safety.

Amphan, pronounced as Um-pun is the second super cyclone to have had formed over the Bay of Bengal in two decades.

Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates

On Wednesday, north coastal districts of Odisha will experience heavy rainfall whereas very heavy to extremely heavy rains will lash west Midnapore, South and North 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hoogli and Kolkata districts of West Bengal.

Gale winds with speeds ranging from 155-165 km/hr is expected along the east and west Midnapore, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara from forenoon onwards on Wednesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement