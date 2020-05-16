Cyclone Amphan: Severe storm to intensify in 24 hours; Odisha on alert, rain likely in these states

Cyclone Amphan: A severe storm is expected near the Odisha coast in the next 24 hours. (Representational) Cyclone Amphan: A severe storm is expected near the Odisha coast in the next 24 hours. (Representational)

Cyclone Amphan: Twelve districts in Odisha continued to remain on high alert on Saturday as the state government braced for Cyclone Amphan which is likely to intensify into a severe storm in the next 24 hours. A well-marked low-pressure in the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression at 5.30 am today, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department to advise fishermen against the sea conditions in the area and in the Andaman Sea.

“It is very likely to move northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards northern Bay of Bengal between May 18-20,” the department said in its latest bulletin.

The weather agency has also forecast “adverse weather” along and off Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal coasts for the next five-six days.

Here is how the cyclone is likely to affect the following states:

Odisha

As many as 12 coastal districts, particularly the northern districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore, have been put on alert with the state government directing collectors to arrange for alternate shelter homes for those residing in the region.

The coastal area is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at several places and heavy downpour in a few isolation regions from Monday evening.

The state’s Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said he reviewed the situation and its possible impact with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy. The NDRF, ODRAF and fire service personnel have also been kept on standby and to clear roads in case they get blocked.

Jena also assured that the situation was under control keeping in mind Odisha’s vast experience in dealing with such crisis in the past.

“We are well prepared to deal with any situation. However, the district administrations will have the double task to manage Covid-19 situation along with the possible cyclone,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chief Secretary Tripathy told collectors, “I request you to prepare for the worst irrespective of what the IMD predicts. I know you are fighting the pandemic… Now we require people for the possible cyclone situation. Prepare for the worst… prepare for the ultimate eventuality.”

West Bengal

The coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall across many areas from May 19. Heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to occur at isolated places from May 20.

Fishermen in the concerned areas have been advised from venturing into the sea between May 18 and 20.

Andhra Pradesh

The weather agency has also forecast “adverse weather” conditions for Andhra Pradesh.

Moderate to heavy rains associated with winds speeding 40-50 kmph during the movement of the storm over the sea is expected in the coasted areas of the state, the weather body said.

