Cyclone Amphan: Odisha assesses damage, thanks IMD for heads-up

In a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy “thanked IMD for their accurate prediction about path and intensity of the cyclone; and, said that it helped Odisha in making advance preparations”. (Express photo by Shantanu Chowdhury) In a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy “thanked IMD for their accurate prediction about path and intensity of the cyclone; and, said that it helped Odisha in making advance preparations”. (Express photo by Shantanu Chowdhury)

Odisha continued to assess the damage caused by cyclone Amphan on Thursday even as it put into effect relief and rescue measures. While officials said there has been some electrical and agricultural damage, the impact is much milder than in the neighbouring West Bengal.

While there are reports that three people, including a two-month-old, were killed in cyclone- related incidents, there has been no official confirmation so far.

In a meeting with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy “thanked IMD for their accurate prediction about path and intensity of the cyclone; and, said that it helped Odisha in making advance preparations”.

A government release said, “The community was made aware and alert through 61.26 lakh SMS messages, vehicle mounted megaphones, alert siren and voice messages from 46 towers in vulnerable areas. The administrative setup to the village level was kept in all readiness. The prepositioned teams included 16 NDRF, 15 ODRAF, 217 Fire service teams, 75 OFDC teams. Apada Mitras and Task force teams were also prepositioned in strategic locations. Besides, 20 OFDC, 4 ODRAF and 17 Fire service teams were kept stand by for immediate response in case of any eventuality. Around 500 DG sets, 1513 inflammable tower lights and 1500 chainsaws were deployed.”

Officials said that as per preliminary reports, as many as 89 blocks, 1500 gram panchayats and 6,745 villages have seen damage due to the cyclone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.