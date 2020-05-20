Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in West Bengal, wreaks havoc

Cyclone Amphan: In Kolkata, the storm began with a wind speed of 69 kmph but it reached 105 kmph at around 5. 52 pm and thereafter increased its intensity (Express photo by Shantanu Chowdhury) Cyclone Amphan: In Kolkata, the storm began with a wind speed of 69 kmph but it reached 105 kmph at around 5. 52 pm and thereafter increased its intensity (Express photo by Shantanu Chowdhury)

Extremely severe cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2. 30 pm Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. The cyclone hit the state at a time when it was already struggling to fight the Covid 19 spread.

According to the IMD, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) across Sunderbans (West Bengal) near latitude 21.65N & longitude 88.3E between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm with wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

In Kolkata, the storm began with a wind speed of 69 kmph but it reached 105 kmph at around 5. 52 pm and thereafter increased its intensity. Districts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas were worst affected. These are the same areas were affected by cyclone Bulbul in November 2019.

Two women were reportedly killed in Howrah district and Minakhan area of South 24 Parganas district in Bengal due to uprooting of trees. Official confirmation is awaited.

Since morning, heavy rains and strong winds battered coastal towns of Digha, Tajpur, Shankarpur, Mandarmani, Bakkhali, Kakdwip and Haldia.

As the cyclone intensified, wind gathered speed uprooting trees and damaging electrical poles. A large number of mud houses in the coastal areas collapsed. A number of embankments was breached in coastal areas and reports of flooding in low lying areas were coming in from several areas in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts. Electricity was cut off in coastal areas and worse affected districts as a precaution by authorities.

According to met officials, it would take 5 to 6 hours for the cyclone to pass over Bengal and the rains are expected to continue till Friday. According to officials, the extent of the damage and loss of lives cannot be ascertained unless the storm ends.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spent the day in a control room at state secretariat monitoring the cyclone situation. She held talks with the chairman of the board of administrators at Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim and took stock of the situation in the city. She is scheduled to spent the night at the control room. The Chief minister was seen speaking to district magistrates and police supers of various districts including Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 paranas and issuing orders from time to time.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre Alipore, Sanjib Bandyopadhyay said, “The process of landfall started at 2.30 pm. It takes 3 to 4 hours for landfall. At 2.30 pm we recorded 130 to 170 km per hour winds on East Midnapore and South 24 parganas. In Alipore, wind speed of 69 kms was recorded later it increased to 105. This will only increase.”

In Kolkata, trees were uprooted in over thirty areas including New Alipore, Central Avenue, SN Banerjee Road, Bidhan Sarani, Shakespeare Sarani, Ballygunge, Maidan, Hastings, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Gariahat and others. In many places, tress were uprooted with traffic signals. All major roads were blocked. There were report of water logging in some streets too and rains continued since morning.

By 1 pm administration closed Howrah Bridge, Vivekananda Setu (Second Hooghly Bridge) and all flyovers in Kolkata for traffic as a precautionary measure. A two-storey house collapsed in Entally area.

The state government had already moved over 3 Lakh people to cyclone shelters in various districts. However administration had to be cautions due to Covid 19 situation in Bengal and tried their best to maintain social distancing. NDRF and state disaster management teams with PPE have been placed in affected areas.

