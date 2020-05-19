Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Super Cyclone moves closer to Odisha coast, rain lashes several areas

Weather forecast Today, Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Rains lashed some parts of Odisha and West Bengal Tuesday as Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’ moved closer to the coasts and is expected to make landfall in the afternoon of May 20 between Digha in Bengal and Hatia island in Bangladesh.
Both Bengal and Odisha governments have stepped up efforts to evacuate low-lying and vulnerable areas. As per the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department, super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ (pronounced as Um-Pun) lay centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 420 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 570 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 700 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.
It is likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, move north-northeastwards over the Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatia Islands during Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph and gusting to 185 kmph, the weather agency said.
Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively and assured them of help. Fourteen units of National Disaster Response Force and 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in the districts likely to be hit. The damage potential of the cyclone is expected to be higher than that of Cyclone ‘Bulbul’, which hit the West Bengal coast on November 9, 2019.
