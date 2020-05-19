Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
COVID19
Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Super Cyclone moves closer to Odisha coast, rain lashes several areas

Weather Forecast Today, Cyclone Amphan Live News Updates: Cyclone Amphan is likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, move north-northeastwards over the Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatia Islands during Wednesday afternoon.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2020 3:47:37 pm
Weather forecast Today, Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Rains lashed some parts of Odisha and West Bengal Tuesday as Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’ moved closer to the coasts and is expected to make landfall in the afternoon of May 20 between Digha in Bengal and Hatia island in Bangladesh.

Both Bengal and Odisha governments have stepped up efforts to evacuate low-lying and vulnerable areas. As per the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department, super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ (pronounced as Um-Pun) lay centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 420 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 570 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 700 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.

It is likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, move north-northeastwards over the Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatia Islands during Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph and gusting to 185 kmph, the weather agency said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively and assured them of help. Fourteen units of National Disaster Response Force and 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in the districts likely to be hit. The damage potential of the cyclone is expected to be higher than that of Cyclone ‘Bulbul’, which hit the West Bengal coast on November 9, 2019.

15:47 (IST)19 May 2020
Super Cyclone Amphan: Storm moves closer to Odisha coast, rain lashes several areas

Rains lashed some parts of Odisha and West Bengal Tuesday as Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’ moved closer to the coasts and is expected to make landfall in the afternoon of May 20 between Digha in Bengal and Hatia island in Bangladesh. Both Bengal and Odisha governments have stepped up efforts to evacuate low-lying and vulnerable areas.

On Tuesday, a third meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) was also chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Tuesday to review the preparedness of states and central ministries to deal with the cyclonic storm Amphan.

"Chief Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They informed that the evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. All actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of Power and Telecom services have also been positioned," a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"Reviewing the preparedness of the states and central agencies, Cabinet Secretary asked the state governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies such as food, drinking water and medicines etc. They were also advised that teams for road clearance and other restoration work be kept ready," it added.

Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said four senior officers with vast experience in handling such calamities have been deputed to different districts on the direction of chief minister Navin Patnaik to supervise preparations and guide the local administration.

As high-velocity winds may damage power infrastructure and roads, necessary equipment and manpower have been mobilised in order to ensure quick restoration in the affected areas, he said.

All fishermen along with boats and vessels have already returned from the seas and they have been advised not to venture out for fishing activities till May 21, the SRC said. The cyclone comes a year after 'Fani' barreled through vast areas of Odisha on May 3 last year, claiming at least 64 lives and destroying infrastructure in power, telecom, water supply and other vital sectors.

