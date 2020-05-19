Cyclone Amphan, Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Super Cyclone moves closer to Odisha coast, rain lashes several areas

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touches to his sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan at Puri beach, Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI)

On Tuesday, a third meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) was also chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Tuesday to review the preparedness of states and central ministries to deal with the cyclonic storm Amphan.

"Chief Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They informed that the evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. All actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of Power and Telecom services have also been positioned," a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"Reviewing the preparedness of the states and central agencies, Cabinet Secretary asked the state governments to ensure timely and complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies such as food, drinking water and medicines etc. They were also advised that teams for road clearance and other restoration work be kept ready," it added.

Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said four senior officers with vast experience in handling such calamities have been deputed to different districts on the direction of chief minister Navin Patnaik to supervise preparations and guide the local administration.

As high-velocity winds may damage power infrastructure and roads, necessary equipment and manpower have been mobilised in order to ensure quick restoration in the affected areas, he said.

All fishermen along with boats and vessels have already returned from the seas and they have been advised not to venture out for fishing activities till May 21, the SRC said. The cyclone comes a year after 'Fani' barreled through vast areas of Odisha on May 3 last year, claiming at least 64 lives and destroying infrastructure in power, telecom, water supply and other vital sectors.