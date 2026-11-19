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Cyclone Akvan train cancellation list: The Ministry of Railways has cancelled 10 train services as a precautionary measure due to Cyclone Akvan. In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Akvan is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha, near Gopalpur, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph. Strong winds are expected along the south and north Odisha coasts as the cyclone approaches, it added.
In a statement, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said train timings will be rescheduled in view of Cyclone Akvan. The affected trains may be rescheduled within a window of three hours before or after the expected time of landfall.
“In view of the impending severe Cyclone ‘Akvan’, train services scheduled to arrive at or depart from stations falling within the projected landfall area will be suitably regulated. Accordingly, the timings of affected trains will be rescheduled within a window of three hours before and after the anticipated time of landfall,” it said.
On Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the Indian Railways’ preparedness in view of the approaching Cyclone Akvan with senior officials. The minister directed railway officials to take all necessary precautionary measures, with special emphasis on passenger safety, protection of railway infrastructure, regulation of train operations and advance restoration planning.
In a statement, the national transporter said: “Dedicated War Rooms have been activated at Divisional, Zonal and Railway Board levels to ensure real-time monitoring, effective coordination and prompt response to any eventuality. Essential materials, restoration machinery and manpower have been kept ready for immediate deployment. Continuous monitoring of train operations is being undertaken to minimise passenger inconvenience.”
The preparedness measures also include close coordination with the State Government, local administration and disaster management agencies, along with timely dissemination of information regarding train cancellations, diversions and rescheduling.
|Sr.
|Train No.
|Train (From – To)
|Type
|Leaving From
|Date(s) of Cancellation
|1
|68419
|Bhubaneswar – Palasa
|Memu
|Bhubaneswar
|19.11.2026
|2
|68420
|Palasa – Bhubaneswar
|Memu
|Palasa
|19.11.2026
|3
|68445
|Cuttack – Palasa
|Memu
|Cuttack
|19.11.2026
|4
|68446
|Palasa – Cuttack
|Memu
|Palasa
|19.11.2026
|5
|68433
|Cuttack – Gunupur
|Memu
|Cuttack
|19.11.2026
|6
|68434
|Gunupur – Cuttack
|Memu
|Gunupur
|19.11.2026
|7
|58532
|Visakhapatnam – Brahmapur
|-
|Visakhapatnam
|19.11.2026
|8
|58531
|Brahmapur – Visakhapatnam
|-
|Brahmapur
|19.11.2026
|9
|18515
|Visakhapatnam – Kirandul
|Express
|Visakhapatnam
|19.11.2026 and 20.11.2026
|10
|18516
|Kirandul – Visakhapatnam
|Express
|Kirandul
|19.11.2026 and 20.11.2026
|Sr.
|Train No.
|From – To
|JCO
|Scheduled Departure
|Rescheduled Departure
|1
|18046
|CHZ – SHM
|19.11.2026
|08:40
|15:40
|2
|12704
|SC – HWH
|19.11.2026
|15:55
|17:55
|3
|15227
|SMVB – MFP
|19.11.2026
|00:30 hrs of 19.11.2026
|08:30 hrs of 19.11.2026
|Sr.
|Train No.
|From – To
|Type
|Rescheduled / Regulated
|JCO
|1
|12663
|HWH – TPJ SF EXP
|SUF
|8 hrs
|19.11.2026
|2
|20841
|BBS – VSKP VANDE BHARAT
|VNDB
|3 hrs 30 mins
|20.11.2026
|3
|12863
|HWH – SMVB SUF EXPRESS
|SUF
|3 hrs
|19.11.2026
|4
|18463
|BBS – SBC PRASHANTI EXP
|MEX
|3 hrs 30 mins
|20.11.2026
|5
|18047
|SHM VSG AMARAVATI EXP
|MEX
|3 hrs
|19.11.2026
|6
|18117
|ROU – GNPR RAJYARANI EXP
|MEX
|2 hrs
|19.11.2026
|7
|12839
|HWH – MAS MAIL
|SUF
|2 hrs 30 mins
|19.11.2026
|8
|22644
|PNBE – ERS SF EXP
|SUF
|2 hrs
|19.11.2026
|9
|22819
|BBSN – VSKP INTERCITY EXP
|SUF
|2 hrs
|20.11.2026
|10
|15646
|SCL – CHZ EXPRESS
|MEX
|1 hr
|18.11.2026
|11
|08045
|SHM – CHZ SPECIAL
|TOD
|1 hr
|20.11.2026
|Sr.
|Train No.
|From – To
|Type
|Rescheduled / Regulated
|JCO
|1
|15227
|SMVB – MFP EXPRESS
|MEX
|8 hrs
|19.11.2026
|2
|18046
|CHZ SHM EAST COAST EXP
|MEX
|7 hrs
|19.11.2026
|3
|20838
|JNRD – BBS SUF
|SUF
|7 hrs
|19.11.2026
|4
|22503
|VIVEK EXPRESS
|SUF
|Will be controlled en-route 3 hrs each by SR & SCoR
|18.11.2026
|5
|22973
|GANDHIDHAM – PURI SUF
|SUF
|Will be controlled en-route 2 hrs each by WR, CR & SECR
|18.11.2026
|6
|18448
|JAGDALPUR BHUBANESWAR SPE
|MEX
|5 hrs
|19.11.2026
|7
|68434
|GNPR – CTC MEMU
|MEMU
|3 hrs 30 mins
|20.11.2026
|8
|12246
|SMVB – HWH DURONTO EXPRESS
|DRNT
|2 hrs 30 mins
|19.11.2026
|9
|12704
|SC – HWH FALAKNUMA
|SUF
|2 hrs
|19.11.2026