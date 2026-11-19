Cyclone Akvan train cancellation list: The Ministry of Railways has cancelled 10 train services as a precautionary measure due to Cyclone Akvan. In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Akvan is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha, near Gopalpur, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph and gusts reaching 110 kmph. Strong winds are expected along the south and north Odisha coasts as the cyclone approaches, it added.

In a statement, East Coast Railway (ECoR) said train timings will be rescheduled in view of Cyclone Akvan. The affected trains may be rescheduled within a window of three hours before or after the expected time of landfall.