An IMD satellite image shows Cyclone Akvan over the west-central Bay of Bengal as it moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. (File/IMD via PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall following the arrival of Cyclone Akvan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Thursday. Akvan, the third severe cyclonic storm to affect the southeastern region in less than a month, is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam around noon on November 20, the IMD said.

IMD forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry IMD forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Odisha has evacuated nearly 50,000 people as it steps up preparations for a severe cyclonic storm, which is expected to make landfall on Friday.

Story continues below this ad The forecast suggested a landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall, with wind speeds expected to reach around 100 kmph. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the state’s preparedness, said the government was aiming for zero casualties. Evacuations are underway in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. Cyclone Akvan LIVE Tracker | Where is the storm now? Latest location, map, path and Andhra landfall forecast Meanwhile, BJD president Naveen Patnaik has urged people to remain alert and cooperate with the Odisha administration. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in 11 districts on Thursday and Friday. Schools have been closed for three days, government employees’ leave has been cancelled, and 448 of the state’s 3,000 designated cyclone shelters have been made operational. The government has also allocated Rs 20 crore in immediate relief funds. In Andhra Pradesh, however, no evacuations had been carried out so far, state disaster management official Prakhar Jain told Reuters. “The storm has reduced in intensity,” Jain said. Andhra Pradesh had evacuated thousands of coastal residents earlier this month ahead of severe cyclonic storm Murasu. Cyclone Arnab, which struck in late October, killed at least six people. Live Updates Nov 19, 2026 01:07 PM IST Nearly 80 Kakinada fishermen, 10 boats take shelter in Odisha amid rough seas Nearly 80 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, along with 10 motorised boats, have taken shelter in Odisha's Ganjam district as Cyclone Akvan worsens sea conditions. The fishermen, who were out in the deep sea, took shelter at the fish landing centre in Aryapalli after weather conditions deteriorated, Assistant Fisheries Officer (Marine) Devidutt Mohanty said. Mohanty said that the Ganjam district administration has provided them with the necessary facilities at the jetty. Mohanty said that the fishermen had food supplies on their boats and were preparing their own meals. They would return to Andhra Pradesh once sea conditions improved, he added. Ganjam has 1,578 registered fishing boats across 27 fishing-dominated villages. Officials have counted all boats anchored in their respective villages, Mohanty said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until November 21. -Inputs from PTI Nov 19, 2026 12:51 PM IST National disaster response force deployed across Odisha Five teams of the 3rd Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across different districts of Odisha following a requisition from the State Relief Commissioner (SRC) to strengthen preparedness and ensure a timely response. 🚨 In view of the IMD warning regarding Cyclone “Akvan”, 05 teams of 03 BN NDRF have been mobilised to different districts of Odisha as per the requisition of SRC Odisha to strengthen preparedness and ensure timely response #cyclonepreparedness @NDRFHQ @SRC_Odisha @PIBodisha https://t.co/LgZVpz3am7 — 03 NDRF CUTTACK (@03NDRF) November 17, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 12:05 PM IST Odisha BJD president urge people to be alert and cooperate with state administration BJD president Naveen Patnaik urged people to remain alert and cooperate with the Odisha administration. Patnaik said he was deeply concerned about the possibility of another cyclone hitting the state, particularly southern and coastal districts. “I am deeply concerned about the possibility of another cyclone making landfall along the Odisha coast. Warnings indicate that this cyclone is likely to affect southern and coastal districts in particular,” he said. He said that districts such as Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal suffered extensive damage due to cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods last month, adding that the hardships faced by people in these areas had caused widespread distress. -Inputs from PTI Nov 19, 2026 12:04 PM IST In Picture: Odisha coastal area inspection Ganjam District Collector along with police personnel inspect the coastal areas of Nuagaon as they review preparedness measures in view of Cyclone Aknav, in Ganjam district, Odisha. (PTI Photo) Nov 19, 2026 12:02 PM IST Railways step up cyclone preparedness, Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews safety measures Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday reviewed preparedness for Cyclone Akvan with the General Manager of South Coast Railway and other senior railway officials. The minister directed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures, particularly on passenger safety, protection of railway infrastructure, regulation of train operations and advance restoration planning, the Railway Ministry said in a statement. Dedicated war rooms have also been activated at the divisional, zonal and Railway Board levels to ensure real-time monitoring, coordination and a prompt response to any eventuality, the ministry added. -Inputs from PTI Nov 19, 2026 11:55 AM IST Odisha evacuates nearly 50,000 people Odisha has evacuated nearly 50,000 people as it steps up preparations for a severe cyclonic storm, which is expected to make landfall on Friday. The forecast suggested a landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall, with wind speeds expected to reach around 100 kmph. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the state's preparedness, said the government was aiming for zero casualties. Evacuations are underway in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts. -Inputs from PTI Nov 19, 2026 11:54 AM IST In Pictures: Machilipatnam coast in Andhra Pradesh sees rough sea conditions as Akvan approaches Rough sea conditions prevail along the Machilipatnam coast in Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Akvan approaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the severe cyclonic storm will cross the coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam on November 20, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. (PTI Photos) Nov 19, 2026 11:50 AM IST Cyclone Akvan landfall over Andhra Pradesh, red alert in 6 districts Ahead of the system’s landfall, the Met department has issued a ‘red’ alert warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across six districts of Andhra Pradesh—Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, Krishna, and Bapatla—while placing Odisha’s Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kendrapara districts under an ‘orange’ alert. Click here to read the full article Nov 19, 2026 11:48 AM IST Orange alert for East and West Midnapore as heavy rain forecast in Bengal The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for East and West Midnapore in West Bengal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday as Cyclone Akvan approaches the state. The two districts are likely to receive rainfall of 7-20 cm in isolated areas. East Midnapore may also experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, the IMD said. The weather agency has also warned of possible lightning strikes in open fields, temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses, damage to standing crops and horticultural produce, and damage to vulnerable kutcha houses, with the possibility of wall collapses. These conditions are forecast for November 19 and 20 (Thursday and Friday). Click here to read the full article Nov 19, 2026 11:48 AM IST Jharkhand districts on heavy rainfall alert The 11 districts in Jharkhand that are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the 24 hours beginning 8.30 am on Friday are Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and East and West Singhbhum. Eight districts — Giridih, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Jamtara, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahibganj — are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 21 and 22. -Inputs from PTI Nov 19, 2026 11:47 AM IST Heavy rain likely in Jharkhand, yellow alert for 11 districts Jharkhand is likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next two to three days as Cyclone Akvan approaches, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for 11 districts on Friday. The impact of the system is expected to be felt in the southern and central parts of the state from Thursday evening, with sporadic spells of light rain. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for eight districts on Saturday, Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said. -Inputs from PTI

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