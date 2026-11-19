Nearly 80 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, along with 10 motorised boats, have taken shelter in Odisha's Ganjam district as Cyclone Akvan worsens sea conditions. The fishermen, who were out in the deep sea, took shelter at the fish landing centre in Aryapalli after weather conditions deteriorated, Assistant Fisheries Officer (Marine) Devidutt Mohanty said.
Mohanty said that the Ganjam district administration has provided them with the necessary facilities at the jetty. Mohanty said that the fishermen had food supplies on their boats and were preparing their own meals. They would return to Andhra Pradesh once sea conditions improved, he added. Ganjam has 1,578 registered fishing boats across 27 fishing-dominated villages. Officials have counted all boats anchored in their respective villages, Mohanty said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until November 21.
-Inputs from PTI