Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More
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Akvan, the severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall close to east of Gopalpur in Odisha by Friday noon with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As per Met officials, the cyclonic storm has been moving northwards with the speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours and lay centred at about 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur and 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (both in Andhra Pradesh); 580 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu); and 530 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).
As the IMD has issued red warning for several coastal, southern and interior districts, including Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal, the administration of these districts has been put on alert.
Heavy rainfall alert has also been issued to the adjoining districts, which have started receiving rainfall on Thursday morning. Senior bureaucrats from Bhubaneswar have been deputed to these districts to supervise the rescue, relief and restoration activities.
To ensure no loss of lives due to cyclone and subsequent floods, the Odisha government has taken up a massive evacuation exercise of people from seaside villages and other vulnerable places. People staying near hilly areas have also been brought to shelters amid concerns of landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.
The state government has set up more than 3,000 shelters to accommodate the evacuated people. Over 50,000 people have so far been evacuated while the exercise still continues.
“The administration is in complete readiness. All arrangements have been made keeping in mind zero casualty mission and there will be no room for complacency. District collectors have been instructed to make all basic arrangements in temporary relief centres and to take special care of vulnerable groups,” said chief secretary Anu Garg.
The East Coast Railway (CEoR) has rescheduled the timing of as many as 23 trains in coordination with other railway zones.
While educational institutions in as many as 11 districts have been closed till Saturday, tourist activities on Puri, Chilka and Satpada beaches have been restricted. The Nandankanan Zoological Park and Bhitarkanika national park have been shut for visitors till Saturday.
The state government has deployed more than 130 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services in districts to help the administration in relief and rescue operations.