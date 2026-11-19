Akvan, the severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall close to east of Gopalpur in Odisha by Friday noon with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per Met officials, the cyclonic storm has been moving northwards with the speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours and lay centred at about 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur and 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (both in Andhra Pradesh); 580 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu); and 530 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).

As the IMD has issued red warning for several coastal, southern and interior districts, including Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal, the administration of these districts has been put on alert.