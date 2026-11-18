Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More
Following the loss of lives in landslides triggered by torrential rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab last month, the Odisha government has stepped up precautionary measures and is preparing to evacuate people from vulnerable, landslide-prone areas as the state braces for another spell of heavy downpour expected under the influence of Cyclone Akvan.
The Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) has been asked to identify habitations situated on unstable slopes and in areas susceptible to landslides, particularly in the hilly regions of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput districts.
Last month, with 10 people killed in Kandhamal and Ganjam districts due to landslides, the state government faced criticism over its alleged lack of preparedness to deal with such disasters.
These included three members of a family, including an infant, who were killed due to landslides in Kandhamal district. At least 12 people went missing following the disaster; of these, bodies of seven were recovered after a week-long search operation.
The special relief commissioner (SRC) has asked the ORSAC to identify location-specific information to prioritise vulnerable villages and undertake precautionary evacuation, wherever necessary, well before the onset of adverse weather.
The assessment may clearly identify and map villages/habitations and road stretches potentially exposed to landslides, with district-wise and block-wise lists, geographic coordinates, GIS layers and easily usable maps indicating relative susceptibility or priority. Existing landslide inventory and other authoritative hazard data may also be incorporated.
“As landslides have emerged as a growing challenge for the Odisha government in recent years, we have given special emphasis to it. The hilly districts have been asked to evacuate people from vulnerable locations,” said revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari.
The minister said at least 147 locations in Gajapati and over 100 places in Kandhamal have been identified as landslide prone areas where the district collectors have been asked to evacuate the people to safety for at least three days, starting November 19.
The cyclone over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Thursday morning. It is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam, around noon of November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to Met department officials, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected, an orange warning has been issued in the southern and coastal districts. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (with speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagada.
After facing backlash over alleged mismanagement of flood in Ganjam last month that left over 300 villagers marooned for days, the state government appears to be extra cautious this time. In districts where heavy rainfall is expected, the water resources department has already released water from reservoirs, dams and large water bodies in advance. Senior officials have been deputed to oversee the arrangements on the ground.
Minister Pujari said instructions have already been issued to evacuate people from vulnerable areas to safety.