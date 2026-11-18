Following the loss of lives in landslides triggered by torrential rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab last month, the Odisha government has stepped up precautionary measures and is preparing to evacuate people from vulnerable, landslide-prone areas as the state braces for another spell of heavy downpour expected under the influence of Cyclone Akvan.

The Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) has been asked to identify habitations situated on unstable slopes and in areas susceptible to landslides, particularly in the hilly regions of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

Last month, with 10 people killed in Kandhamal and Ganjam districts due to landslides, the state government faced criticism over its alleged lack of preparedness to deal with such disasters.