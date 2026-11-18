Cyclone Akvan is now a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. It is crawling towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, and the forecast has shifted since Tuesday. Here is where things stand on Wednesday, November 18.

Cyclone Akvan live location: Where is the storm now?

At 5:30 AM on November 18, the storm was about 580 km east of Chennai, 610 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 610 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, as per IMD’s latest bulletin. Akvan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm early on Wednesday.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Visuals from RK Beach, Visakhapatnam. The cyclonic storm named ‘Akvan’ forming over parts of Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh. #CycloneAkvan #AndhraPradesh (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2026

Cyclone Akvan tracker map: Forecast path and movement

In the previous six hours, Akvan was moving north-northwestwards at just 3 kmph, IMD said. The slow speed gives the system time to gain momentum over warm water. Check out IMD’s interactive cyclone map to find out more about Akvan’s movement. The page may be slow to load.

Cyclone Akvan landfall date, time and expected location

IMD expects Akvan to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts around noon on November 20. The crossing point is likely to be between Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The intensity forecast has been brought down a notch. IMD now expects the landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, not the very severe storm it projected earlier. Winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, are expected from the night of November 19 until landfall.

Cyclone Akvan in Andhra Pradesh: Latest IMD warnings

IMD has issued an orange alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. It has warned of very high (wave height 9-14 metres) to phenomenal (wave height more than 14 metres) sea conditions along the projected path. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Akvan: Odisha and Chennai weather updates

Odisha’s southern coast is covered by the orange alert, and heavy rain is possible near the Andhra border. For Chennai, IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Chennai and Tiruvallur on November 19. Light rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 18-23.

How to track Cyclone Akvan?

You can track Cyclone Akvan on the IMD’s website or websites of private weather forecasters.

Story continues below this ad

Open IMD’s cyclone page: https://mausam.imd.gov.in/imd_latest/contents/cyclone.php. It has the National Bulletin, hourly bulletins, track of the cyclonic disturbance, wind and storm surge warnings, and the Interactive Track of Cyclone.

IMD also publishes district-wise warnings.

Other than these, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centres publish the state-wise warnings and forecasts.

You can also trace the cyclone’s path on private trackers such as: Rain Viewer or Zoom Earth.