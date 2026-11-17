The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that ‘Cyclone Akvan’ has been developing in the Bay of Bengal, and will hit between the Nellore and Tuni regions along coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 20.

‘Cyclone Akvan’ — name proposed by Iran — is the third cyclone to develop this year in the North Indian Ocean basin comprising the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The cyclone will further intensify enroute landward movement, the IMD said.

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“Cyclone Akvan will move north-westwards and intensify further into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm around November 19. It will continue to move northwestward, and is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around the noon of November 20 as a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kilometres per hour, gusting to 145 km/hr.”