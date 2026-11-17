The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that ‘Cyclone Akvan’ has been developing in the Bay of Bengal, and will hit between the Nellore and Tuni regions along coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 20.
‘Cyclone Akvan’ — name proposed by Iran — is the third cyclone to develop this year in the North Indian Ocean basin comprising the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.
The cyclone will further intensify enroute landward movement, the IMD said.
“Cyclone Akvan will move north-westwards and intensify further into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm around November 19. It will continue to move northwestward, and is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around the noon of November 20 as a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kilometres per hour, gusting to 145 km/hr.”
By the evening of Monday, ‘Cyclone Akvan’ was located about 610 km east of Chennai, 660 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 790 km south of Gopalpur, and 630 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, the IMD said.
As the ‘very severe’ Cyclone Akvan has been approaching landwards, ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall (over 204 millimetres in 24 hours) is expected to lash coastal Andhra Pradesh November 19 onwards. The southern districts of Odisha coast will also experience very heavy downpour on November 19 and 20, the IMD said.
According to the IMD, ‘Cyclone Akvan’ will cause severe weather over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 18-19, and continuous heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5 mm in 24 hours) will commence over these regions from November 17, the IMD said. Telangana, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal will also experience wet days in the coming week in view of the approaching cyclone — particularly during November 19 and 20, the IMD forecast said.