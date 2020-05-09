Cycling home to Chhattisgarh, couple killed in accident, children survive

Krishna and Pramila Sahu. Krishna and Pramila Sahu.

A couple on a 750-km bicycle journey from Lucknow to Bemetra district in Chhattisgarh, were killed in a road accident on Thursday. Their two children, the elder 3 years old and the younger 1, who were with them survived.

Late Wednesday, Krishna Sahu (45), who worked as a construction worker, set off on his cycle with wife Pramila Sahu (38), and their children Chandni and Nikhil, from their home in Sikandara village of Lucknow. Sahu had cycled for around 25 km when, around 2.30 am, the family was hit by a vehicle that’s yet to be identified. While Pramila died on the spot, Krishna was taken by police to King George’s Medical University, where he succumbed to his injuries. Their children Chandni and Nikhil, who survived with minor injuries, are at the home of their uncle, Krishna’s brother Ram Kumar in Lucknow .

“My brother did not tell me before leaving, but he was struggling to feed his children after work stopped at construction sites. I had spoken to him a week or so ago, and he had told me he had no money…” said Ram Kumar, 38.

“My brother’s children are now with me. The girl, Chandni, has an injury on her head, while the boy has injuries on his leg and a small one on his head…” said Kumar.

Station House Office, Sushant Golf City, Ajay Singh, said, “An unidentified vehicle hit the couple early Thursday morning. Their bodies were handed over after the post-mortem procedure to their brother Ram Kumar.” Police said that a case has been lodged.

