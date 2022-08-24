scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

CWC to meet Sunday to approve exact schedule for election of Congress president

The Congress president will join the meeting virtually from abroad as she is travelling for medical check-ups. Former

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi health news, Sonia Gandhi US treatment, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Congress, Indian Express newsCongress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.

Also Read |In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no consensus candidate

“A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting,” Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said on Twitter.

The Congress president will join the meeting virtually from abroad as she is travelling for medical check-ups. Former
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also accompanying her.

There have been several calls by leaders publicly exhorting Rahul Gandhi to become party chief again but uncertainty and suspense continue to loom over the party’s presidency conundrum.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019. Sonia Gandhi who took over the reins of the party again as interim president had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:28:07 am
