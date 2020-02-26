Centre, Home Minister and Delhi govt equally responsible for ‘great tragedy’ in Delhi: CWC

A mob attacks a person at Khajuri Khas crossing in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) A mob attacks a person at Khajuri Khas crossing in Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Concerned over the ongoing violence in Delhi’s northeast region that has claimed 24 lives so far, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Wednesday said the “tragic events” are a “colossal failure” on part of the Centre and the state government, and called for the immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“After reviewing the situation, the CWC is of the firm opinion that what has happened in Delhi is a colossal failure of duty for which the entire responsibility must be borne by the Central Government and particularly the Home Minister and calls upon the Home Minister to tender his resignation immediately,” the CWC said in its statement.

It further pinned the responsibility of the “great tragedy” in Delhi on the Central government, adding that the onus lies on CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government as well for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

“It is the collective failure of the two governments that has resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city which threatens to become worse by the day,” it said in its resolution.

Stating that the violence that commenced on Sunday has a “history, design and pattern,” the CWC said it was evident even during the Delhi Assembly elections.

“Several leaders of the BJP made inflammatory statements clearly intended to create an atmosphere of fear and hate. The last of these statements was made on Sunday, when a BJP leader gave an ultimatum of three days to the Delhi police and warned that ‘after three days don’t tell us anything’.”

On Sunday, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had held a protest march against the anti-CAA sit-in under the Jafrabad Metro station, where one carriageway was blocked by protesters. Mishra had given police three days to clear the protest, failing which they would “not listen to police either”.

Demanding answers from the Home Minister and the Delhi’s CM, the CWC said adequate security forces must be deployed immediately to bring the “grave” situation under control. It further suggested that peace committees must be formed in every mohalla consisting of members of all communities to ensure that there are no untoward incidents, adding that Kejriwal must be visible in the affected areas and in constant communication with the people.

It further appealed to people of the national capital “to reject the politics of hate and do their best in healing the rifts caused by these shameful events, to help rebuild all that has been lost and to ensure that such events do not take place ever again”.

“The CWC calls upon all Congress workers and leaders to visit the affected areas, to extend all possible support to the families of those who have suffered as a consequence of the violence and to help build bridges between communities. This would be the most fitting tribute to Mother India,” it said.

