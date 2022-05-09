CWC meets, Sonia says chintan shivir should not become a ritual

Ahead of the Congress’ three-day chintan shivir in Udaipur this week, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday met to deliberate on the various issues which would be taken up during the brain-storming session. Congress president Sonia Gandhi told the CWC that the chintan shivir should not become a “ritual” that has to be gone through.

Importantly, she reminded the CWC that while “self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums”, this should not be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence and morale bringing in an atmosphere of gloom and doom. Gandhi told the CWC that a single “over-riding message of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment” to the party’s “accelerated revival” should emerge from Udaipur.

Around 400 Congress leaders from across the country are expected to participate in the shivir beginning May 13. And there will be deliberations on six themes – political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organisational issues. Gandhi said the vast majority of the participants have held one position or the other in the organisation or in the Union government.

“We have made every effort to ensure balanced representation—balance from every angle,” she said.

The session will end with the party adopting a declaration – Udaipur Nav Sankalp. “I request for your full cooperation in ensuring that the single overriding message of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party’s accelerated revival goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur,” she said.

“There are no magic wands. It is only selfless work, discipline and a sense of consistent collective purpose that will enable us to demonstrate our tenacity and resilience. The party has been good to each and every one of us. Now is the time to repay that debt in full measure. Self-criticism is of course needed in our party forums. But this should not be done in a manner that self-confidence and morale is eroded and an atmosphere of gloom and doom becomes all-pervasive,” she said.

Asserting that the shivir should not become a ritual that has to be gone through, she said “I am determined that it should herald a restructured organisation to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial challenges we confront.” Earlier in the day, Gandhi met the convenors of the six groups that she had appointed to prepare the draft of the resolutions to be presented at the shivir.

“I had set up coordination panels to set out the broad agenda for each of the six groups. These panels have met,” she said. The CWC is also expected to take a decision on amending the party’s constitution regarding the digital membership. The Congress added 2.6 crore new members in its digital membership drive that ended last month.