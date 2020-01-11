CWC passes resolution asking govt to stop NPR, withdraw amended Citizenship Act

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Defence Minister A K Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Defence Minister A K Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday passed a resolution demanding a rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was notified by the Home Ministry on January 10, and stopping the process of updating the National Population Register (NPR). The meeting was attended by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi among other members.

The CWC, the party’s highest decision-making body, said the ill-conceived Citizenship Amendment Act had led to spontaneous nationwide protests and the Centre used brute power to suppress the voice of students and youth.

“CAA has raised bonafide questions regarding its Constitutional validity and political morality. The CAA and proposed NRC have created an environment of fear and anxiety in the country especially among the religious and linguistic minorities, tribals, poor and the vulnerable sections of the society,” a CWC statemen

“The CWC demands that Citizenship Amendment Act should be withdrawn and the process of NPR be stopped forthwith,” the statement said.

In her opening remarks at the meeting, Sonia Gandhi said the National Population Register (NPR) exercise was a disguised attempt at implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to stoke religious divide in the Indian society.

“At first, the government thought that the NRC exercise could be carried out throughout the country. After the disastrous results of the Assam NRC, the government has hit upon the idea of NPR. Let us not be under any illusion that the NPR is a benign exercise. In form and content, NPR 2020 is a disguised NRC,” she said.

Calling the CAA a discriminatory and divisive law, Gandhi said, “The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian: it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd