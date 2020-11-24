File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

In most organisations, the last date for filing of return is January 31.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order.

The probity watchdog expressed deep concerns over prolonged delay in filing of such details by the government officials and set the November 30 deadline for 100 per cent compliance.

“Non-filing of property returns constitutes good and sufficient reasons for instituting disciplinary action against the delinquent officials,” the CVC said in the order issued on Monday.

It said the timely filing of property return by the officials of ministries, departments or organisations is one of the mandatory requirements under conduct rules.

While examining the reports submitted by some of the chief vigilance officers (CVOs), the commission has observed that in most of the organisations, many of the officials are yet to file their annual immovable or movable property return for the previous year i.e., 2019, the order said.

In most organisations, the last date for filing of return is January 31.

Almost nine months have since lapsed and the organisations are yet to secure 100 per cent compliance in this regard, it said.

“Those officers/officials who do not file their immovable or movable property (IPR/MPR) by 30.11.2020, appropriate disciplinary action may be initiated against them,” the CVC said.

Property returns are also a good tool for CVOs to detect the source of funding of the assets of the officials and to find out whether these have been acquired through legal means, said the order issued to secretaries of all central government departments, chairman and managing directors of public sector banks and insurance companies among others.

“The Commission has expressed its deep concern at such a prolonged delay in filing of IPR/MPR by the officers/officials of organisations and has directed to complete the exercise latest by 30th November, 2020 to achieve 100 per cent compliance,” it said.

All CVOs or administrative authorities should ensure “strict compliance” to these instructions under intimation to the Commission, the order added.

