Cuttack’s triple murder accused arrested

The Odisha police on Monday claimed to have caught the perpetrator of recent triple murders that had given Cuttack City a few sleepless nights last week. “We believe the man is from Ganjam”, DCP Akhileshwar Singh said to journalists. Police sources added that an investigation will be conducted on the state of the mental health of the accused and if he is a “psycho killer” as claimed by some officers earlier.

“We received some clues after a man came forward and said he had given a lift to a stranger on his motorcycle and dropped him near where one of the murders took place. The perpetrator also attacked a woman who was standing outside her house last night and fled when she started screaming for help”, the officer stated.

Since last week, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissionerate had increased vigil and started sensitising late-night commuters, homeless people and slum-dwellers in Cuttack after three people were found murdered in the city within a span of 24 hours starting Tuesday morning, the police said.

The police had said that the three murders have some similarities, even as many local residents have started talking about a suspected serial killer. “Prima facie, the injuries and circumstances signal a pattern,” Twin City Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty had told The Indian Express on Friday.

A special police team, comprising two police inspectors and 11 constables, has been formed to identify and trace the killers, Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh was quoted by PTI.

Eight platoons and 50 officers, numbering up to 300, had started keeping vigil all night in the city.