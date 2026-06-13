From Cuttack to Kataka: Odisha rewrites 64 colonial-era place names

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
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English spellings of dozens of places in Odisha that were ‘distorted’ during the colonial period have been restored in accordance with their Odia phonetic forms, as the state cabinet Friday approved revised spellings for 64 places across 26 districts.
Making the announcement, Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg Cuttack will now be spelt as ‘Kataka’, Balasore will be spelt as ‘Baleshwar’, Angul will be ‘Anugola’, Berhampur will be ‘Brahmapur’, Deogarh will be ‘Debagada’, Aul will be ‘Aali’ while Keonjhar will be spelt as ‘Kendujhar’ and Jeypore will be ‘Jayapur’.
Garg said the decision was taken as these distortions are inconsistent with Odia phonetics and adversely affect Odia cultural identity (Odia Asmita), a major plank for the BJP during the 2024 general and assembly polls. The decision also came on a day when the BJP government in Odisha completed two-years in office.
“This initiative has been undertaken to preserve and promote the linguistic heritage, cultural identity, and historical authenticity of Odisha,” said Garg after a late evening cabinet meet.
Earlier, the state government, following concerns by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over such distortions, had asked all district collectors to submit detailed reports identifying such places where the officially used English spellings are distorted forms of their authentic Odia names. The government received reports from the district collectors, public representatives and citizens across the state.
“The government constituted a high-level committee headed by eminent Odia litterateur and Jnanpith Awardee Dr Pratibha Ray to examine these proposals. After placing the recommendations in the public domain for one month to gather public feedback, the committee finalized and recommended revised English spellings,” the chief secretary said.
Officials said the state government will now intimate the Ministry of Home Affairs, through a Gazette notification, requesting central agencies including the Survey of India, Indian Railways, department of posts and the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India and other ministries and departments to update their official records.
According to senior revenue department officials ‘distorted spellings’ of many places were introduced by British administrators, who transliterated local names in accordance with their English phonetics during colonial period. Post independence, the distorted names of places were embedded in official records, maps, railway documents, postal records and government communication.
With the Cabinet decision, the government said steps will be taken to change names in official signages in those places.