From Cuttack to Kataka: Odisha rewrites 64 colonial-era place names

With the Cabinet decision, the government said steps will be taken to change names in official signages in those places. (Express Photo)

English spellings of dozens of places in Odisha that were ‘distorted’ during the colonial period have been restored in accordance with their Odia phonetic forms, as the state cabinet Friday approved revised spellings for 64 places across 26 districts.

Making the announcement, Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg Cuttack will now be spelt as ‘Kataka’, Balasore will be spelt as ‘Baleshwar’, Angul will be ‘Anugola’, Berhampur will be ‘Brahmapur’, Deogarh will be ‘Debagada’, Aul will be ‘Aali’ while Keonjhar will be spelt as ‘Kendujhar’ and Jeypore will be ‘Jayapur’.

Garg said the decision was taken as these distortions are inconsistent with Odia phonetics and adversely affect Odia cultural identity (Odia Asmita), a major plank for the BJP during the 2024 general and assembly polls. The decision also came on a day when the BJP government in Odisha completed two-years in office.