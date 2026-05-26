Man accused of raising funds for Al Qaeda acquitted by Odisha court: ‘Not a scrap of convincing evidence’

Raheman was arrested by Odisha Police and the special cell of the Delhi Police on December 17, 2012, on the allegation of committing terrorist acts and raising funds for such activities. (Special Arrangement)

A sessions court in Cuttack on Tuesday acquitted Mohammad Abdur Raheman Ali Khan in a case related to alleged links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Indian Mujahedin (IM), citing lack of evidence.

Raheman was arrested by Odisha Police and the special cell of the Delhi Police on December 17, 2012, on the allegation of committing terrorist acts and raising funds for such activities. He was also accused of spreading hatred and disaffection against the Government of India and arrested under stringent provisions like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case was initially lodged at Jagatpur police station in Cuttack and was later taken up by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police.