Man accused of raising funds for Al Qaeda acquitted by Odisha court: ‘Not a scrap of convincing evidence’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A sessions court in Cuttack on Tuesday acquitted Mohammad Abdur Raheman Ali Khan in a case related to alleged links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Indian Mujahedin (IM), citing lack of evidence.
Raheman was arrested by Odisha Police and the special cell of the Delhi Police on December 17, 2012, on the allegation of committing terrorist acts and raising funds for such activities. He was also accused of spreading hatred and disaffection against the Government of India and arrested under stringent provisions like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case was initially lodged at Jagatpur police station in Cuttack and was later taken up by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police.
A native of Satabatia village under Jagatpur police station limits, Raheman ran a madrasa at Bilteruan village in Cuttack district. Several allegations were brought against Raheman, including claims that he was propagating anti-national activities and recruiting people through his madrasa. He was also accused of collecting funds from abroad for alleged nefarious activities.
The chargesheet in the case was filed in December 2016, and charges were framed by the court on September 13, 2017.
Acquitting him, the court observed that nothing emerged that showed he received funds from inside or outside the country for use in terrorist activity, or of him raising funds for groups like AQIS or IM.
In its order, the court maintained that no convincing and substantial material has been produced before it regarding his involvement with the terrorist organisations, association with the notorious terrorists or visit to Pakistan.
“Not a single scrap of convincing evidence is there to the effect that the accused had ever met with any notorious terrorists of this country or outside the country, or [that] he is a member of any such terrorist organisation,” read the court order.
Raheman was, however, already convicted and sentenced to seven years in an NIA case in Delhi.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram