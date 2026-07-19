Plan to cut 4,000 trees for Bhaniyawala-Rishikesh road on hold, took ‘serious note of concerns’: CM Dhami

The Chief Minister said that he has directed the Chief Secretary and officials to hold detailed consultations with all stakeholders, residents, public representatives, and experts before the resumption of tree-felling. (Photo: X)

Following protests and an FIR against dozens, the Uttarakhand government has suspended felling of trees for the Bhaniyawala-Rishikesh road in Dehradun.

The National Highways Authority of India project proposes to widen the 19-km stretch near the airport and had earmarked 4,369 trees for felling.

The Chief Minister said that he has directed the Chief Secretary and officials to hold detailed consultations with all stakeholders, residents, public representatives, and experts before the resumption of tree-felling.

The NHAI had claimed that it deposited more than Rs 1.97 crore towards compensatory afforestation and its maintenance for the next ten years. And to facilitate compensatory afforestation, 40 hectares of non-forest land have been transferred by the State Government to the Forest Department for the development of new forests.