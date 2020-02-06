Cut off rape convicts’ private organs: Haryana women’s panel member

Namrata Gaur on Wednesday said the private parts of rapists should be cut off to stop them from commiting heinous crimes. Namrata Gaur on Wednesday said the private parts of rapists should be cut off to stop them from commiting heinous crimes.

HARYANA STATE Women Commission member Namrata Gaur on Wednesday said the private parts of rapists should be cut off to stop them from commiting heinous crimes.

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, she said, “Wherever a probe establishes the rape, the private organ of the guilty should be cut. He and the society should see that this will be the result if such a crime is committed….”

Gaur, a lawyer who is associated with the BJP, On Wednesday visited the women police station, civil hospital, jail and Nari Niketan in Karnal. She added that she wants proper probes in rape cases to prevent an innocent from being punished.

