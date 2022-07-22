scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

‘Cut off’, Lakshadweep sees protests, arrests and a government clarification

Ships to mainland down to two from seven due to combination of reasons; people protest, held

Written by Arun Janardhanan | Chennai |
Updated: July 22, 2022 5:42:52 am
Lakshadweep, Lakshadweep Islands, Praful Khodabhai Patel, Lakshadweep sees protests, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsProtesters march to the secretariat in Kavaratti on Thursday.

A SEVERE transportation crisis in Lakshadweep has spiralled into protests and mass arrests by the administration, feeding into existing resentment against the Union territory administration led by Praful Khodabhai Patel.

On Thursday, following controversy over the arrests, the administration issued a statement saying these had primarily been carried out on account of violation of prohibitory orders, and to ensure peace. Blaming “false” and “fabricated” media reports, the statement said the administration “has been taking steps for the all-round development of islands by initiating various schemes, policies, projects etc”.

The protests stem from a gradual easing out of ships running between the islands and mainland over the past couple of years, leading to a fall in their number from seven to two. Lakshadweep is an archipelago of 36 islands, 10 of which are inhabited. A large majority of its 65,000 population study or work on the mainland (mostly Kerala), or depend on it for essentials, requiring frequent travel.

The phasing out of ships happened due to various reasons, such as decommissioning, maintenance and repair. For instance, M V Minicoy and M V Amindivi, which used to operate to Beypore harbour in Calicut, were decommissioned, and services on this route are yet to be restored.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The move has resulted in travel snarls in what is the busiest time of the year, with many students headed out to join institutions.

Because of the rainy season, smaller boats are anyway not operational, leaving the islanders entirely dependent on ships.

On Thursday, there was a march to the Secretariat in Kavaratti, the capital, by protesters demanding resumption of ship services connecting the islands to Kochi.

Administrator Patel, a former Gujarat minister, is seen as indifferent to the sensitivities of the almost entirely Muslim-inhabited UT. In 2021, he was caught in controversy over a proposed cow slaughter ban, a decision to remove meat and chicken from mid-day meals and the closure of dairy farms citing financial loss. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Rejecting the charges, Patel told The Indian Express that while the people of Lakshadweep are “most peace-loving”, the protesters were “misguided” and “encouraged by certain organisations”.

Saying he could not “discuss politics” as he occupied a constitutional post, Patel added: “But what is taking place in the name of protests is a political stunt. Similar to the high rush of passengers in trains during peak seasons, the vacation season is to blame for the increased demand for services and the associated difficulties.”

The Administrator said they had already taken steps to resolve the issue. “The Shipping Corporation of India is now repairing a major ship (M V Kavaratti) after it caught fire. We managed to efficiently facilitate the journey of people by prioritising travel of students and senior citizens,” he said.

Patel added that his administration was trying to bring progress to an island that had “remained underdeveloped since Independence”. “There weren’t many options, even for drinking water. We have been taking aggressive steps to improve the island in my last one-and-a-half years in office,” Patel said, adding that they had built schools, colleges, a polytechnic, a nursing institution, so that the youth didn’t have to travel to Kerala for studies.

“In this brief amount of time, we have also begun admissions. Along with this, we have taken significant initiatives for tourism, sea protection walls, ice factories, and other things. Two significant airport expansion projects are now underway,” Patel said.

In its statement Thursday, the administration said the protests were meant to “create a fear psychosis against the government machinery”.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE: India star at World Athletics Championships 2022

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE: India star at World Athletics Championships 2022

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief
BSF-BGB talks

Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief

Explained: Ranil and the Rajapaksas

Explained: Ranil and the Rajapaksas

‘Cut off’, Lakshadweep sees protests, arrests and a government clarification

‘Cut off’, Lakshadweep sees protests, arrests and a government clarification

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi: ‘will continue to work’

Day after Dinesh Khatik called it ‘quits’, he meets CM Yogi: ‘will continue to work’

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

After seer’s immolation bid, Rajasthan agrees to shut mining sites

After seer’s immolation bid, Rajasthan agrees to shut mining sites

Govt: No proposal to increase SC, HC judges’ retirement age

Govt: No proposal to increase SC, HC judges’ retirement age

Goa govt says no list of temples destroyed during Portuguese rule

Goa govt says no list of temples destroyed during Portuguese rule

Protesters vacate the last govt building, says will give Ranil Wickremesinghe time to act

Protesters vacate the last govt building, says will give Ranil Wickremesinghe time to act

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement