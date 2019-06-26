Cut money: Mamata govt sets up new probe post

Amid the growing Opposition heat over the ‘cut money’ issue, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal on Tuesday set up a new post in the Directorate of Economic Offences in a bid to curb the economic offences of public representatives.

The government also replaced deputy director of the Directorate of Economic Offences, bringing in IPS officer Tanmay Ray Chaudhuri, the former police commissioner of Barrackpore. Chaudhuri, who was recently appointed as DIG, CID (Operations), will replace K Jayraman.

The state government is also considering booking the elected representatives and government functionaries in the “cut money” cases under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which relates to criminal breach of trust by a public servant and others, and if convicted, is liable to be punished with life imprisonment.

Government sources said that the latest move highlights Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s intention to tackle the issue of cut money with an “iron fist”.

Meanwhile, ADG (Law & Order) Gyanwant Singh said that once complaints in the ‘cut money’ cases are lodged, the civil administration could inquire “as these are mainly related to schemes run by panchayats or civic bodies”. “In case of any anomaly, police will lodge formal complaints and initiate action against the accused,” Singh said.

He also said that superintendents of police of all the districts have been asked to comply with the instructions the moment they receive a formal complaint.