Cut in fuel prices shows govt’s sensitivity, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah. (File) BJP chief Amit Shah. (File)

LAUDING THE Central Government’s decision to reduce fuel prices, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said the move showed his party-led government’s “sensitivity and commitment” towards people’s welfare.

Terming the decisions of the Centre and BJP-ruled states to provide an effective relief of Rs 5 as “pro-people”, Shah said: “This shows the sensitivity of BJP-ruled states and the Modi-led government to the people’s welfare and commitment to work for them…. BJP-ruled states are with the Prime Minister in this initiative and are always eager to provide any possible relief to the common man.”

Shah cited a host of other central government decisions, including hike in minimum support prices of Rabi and Kharif crops and a scheme to provide health insurance to the poor, to assert that it has taken one step after another in the interest of the people. “For the first time in independent India, the poor have hope and confidence that the country has a Prime Minister who is thinking about their development,” he said.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a swipe at the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, saying it had “pawned” national resources by issuing oil bonds while the BJP-led government showed its sensitivity by reducing the prices. The government has also expressed confidence that it will fulfil its fiscal deficit targets, Patra said.

