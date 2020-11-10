Customs questions Kerala minister

K T Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel was on Monday questioned by Customs officials in connection with cases pertaining to illegal import of religious texts and gold smuggling.

The Customs has named the minister a “person of interest’’.

Customs sources said he was questioned for six hours. A source said, “We heard him. He has given explanations.”

A source said: “A few more persons have to be examined and then, if required, the minister would be summoned again.’’

Jaleel said in a Facebook post, “I have explained Customs about certain things. Nobody would be able to implicate me in a gold smuggling case, or financial fraud, bribery or any cheating case. I am sure that they cannot bring a grain of evidence against me.’’

