Customs duty on newsprint will force newspapers to shut, Govt must withdraw: RS MP

The Centre’s decision to impose a Customs duty of 10 per cent on the import of newsprint would affect small and medium newspapers, forcing many of them to shut down, a veteran MP said on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha, demanding that the decision be withdrawn.

“The Customs duty on newsprint has come at a time when the print media is already reeling under severe financial pressure due to many factors like lower advertisement revenue, higher costs and digital onslaught from technological giants. Small and medium newspapers will go into deeper losses and many of them will be forced to close down. So, I request the Minister to withdraw the Customs duty…” Independent member M P Veerendra Kumar said during the discussion on the Union Budget.

Kumar, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group of Publications, said the move is touted as an effort to provide a level-playing field to the domestic newsprint industry but there is no advantage for the sector in reality.

“The Indian newsprint industry has an annual production capacity of one million tons. This is only up to 40 per cent of the annual demand… the country does not have any advantage in installing fresh newsprint capacity as the prime inputs bear huge environmental burden. To increase newsprint production, you need trees to be cut for pulp, increase quality recycled fibre and power.”

“Another disadvantage of the Indian newsprint is that the quality of the paper is not suitable for running on high-speed modern printing machines. No manufacturer in India is producing uncoated glazed and light-weight coated paper. So, there is no role, at present, left for the Indian newsprint industry to play in this area,” he said.