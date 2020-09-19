Customs Dept files case over UAE consulate consignments

Kerala minister K T Jaleel minister.

The Customs Department has registered a case in connection with the illegal import of religious textbooks and other items using the diplomatic channel of the UAE Consulate.

Kerala minister K T Jaleel minister had accepted packets of the Quran and food kits directly from the consulate and ferried the consignment to his constituency in a government vehicle, violating protocol.

The case does not name anyone, but a source it said would cover officials of the consulate, and state government employees.

“If minister K T Jaleel is familiar with the imported items, definitely he would also have to give a statement to us. As per the Customs Act, we don’t make anyone an accused and take his statement later. For us, it is another way,’’ this source said.

Another official said the matter would be probed as part of the ongoing gold smuggling case. “We have come across the misuse of the diplomatic cargo for illegal import in the previous years as well,” a source said.

