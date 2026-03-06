‘Custodial torture’: UP admits ‘laxity’ by cops; SOP for fixing faulty CCTVs at police stations

The High Court has now listed the matter for further hearing on March 12.

Written by: Vineet Bhalla
2 min readNew DelhiMar 6, 2026 04:18 AM IST
Custodial torture, UP government, allahabad high court, custodial torture of a disabled man, Sultanpur district, Indian express news, current affairsIn September 2025, the HC ordered police to preserve CCTV footage to verify the allegations of custodial torture. However, the Motigarpur SHO claimed that the cameras had been “non-functional” since June 1, 2025 — three months before the incident.
Make us preferred source on Google

Admitting “laxity” on the part of police officers, the UP government has told the Allahabad HC’s Lucknow Bench that they failed to follow mandatory procedures when CCTV cameras purportedly malfunctioned at a police station in Sultanpur district during the alleged custodial torture of a disabled man.

Chief Secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal, in a personal affidavit submitted on February 21, informed the HC that disciplinary proceedings were being initiated against the DSP concerned, and a strict new SOP mandating rectification of any technical defect in police station cameras within 24 hours has been issued.

The affidavit was filed in reply to an order passed on February 4 by a bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Babita Rani in a plea filed by a 56-year-old man with a disability, who alleged he was picked up by police on the intervening night of September 6-7, 2025, and subjected to “physical assault and custodial torture” at Motigarpur police station in Sultanpur district. In September 2025, the HC ordered police to preserve CCTV footage to verify the allegations of custodial torture. However, the Motigarpur SHO claimed that the cameras had been “non-functional” since June 1, 2025 — three months before the incident.

The High Court has now listed the matter for further hearing on March 12.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 05: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments