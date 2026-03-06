‘Custodial torture’: UP admits ‘laxity’ by cops; SOP for fixing faulty CCTVs at police stations

In September 2025, the HC ordered police to preserve CCTV footage to verify the allegations of custodial torture. However, the Motigarpur SHO claimed that the cameras had been “non-functional” since June 1, 2025 — three months before the incident.

Admitting “laxity” on the part of police officers, the UP government has told the Allahabad HC’s Lucknow Bench that they failed to follow mandatory procedures when CCTV cameras purportedly malfunctioned at a police station in Sultanpur district during the alleged custodial torture of a disabled man.

Chief Secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal, in a personal affidavit submitted on February 21, informed the HC that disciplinary proceedings were being initiated against the DSP concerned, and a strict new SOP mandating rectification of any technical defect in police station cameras within 24 hours has been issued.

