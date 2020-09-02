‘Custodial’ death in Raebareli: Two more cops suspended, FIR yet to be lodged

While police initially said that Monu had fallen sick and died in the hospital, his mother wrote a complaint to senior police officers, alleging that her son died of police torture. (File)

After suspending the SHO of Lalganj in Raebareli district, two more policemen were suspended on Tuesday in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Dalit allegedly in police custody.

Monu, 19, who was brought to Lalganj police station for questioning on August 28 following the arrest of four persons in connection with a bike theft racket, died two days later after he was taken to a hospital.

While police initially said that Monu had fallen sick and died in the hospital, his mother wrote a complaint to senior police officers, alleging that her son died of police torture.

On Tuesday, sub-inspectors JP Yadav and Arvind Maurya, who were named by Monu’s mother Rajpati in the complaint, were suspended. On Sunday, Lalganj SHO Hari Shankar Prajapati was suspended as the five detained persons, including Monu, were “illegally kept at the police station for over 24 hours”, said police.

However, police are yet to register an FIR in the case. SP (Raebareli) Swapnil Mamgain said the possibility of filing an FIR against the suspended policemen cannot be ruled out as they are waiting for the findings of two separate inquiries being conducted by the Additional SP and Additional DM, respectively.

“The post-mortem has ruled out police brutality as the panel of doctors did not find any external injury on his body. The cause of death, however, is not confirmed and the viscera has been preserved. We are waiting for the inquiry reports. If they find any fault by the policemen, then an FIR will be filed. The two S-Is have been suspended so that they cannot affect the inquiry,” said Mamgain. Sources said there were several complaints against suspended S-I Yadav in the past related to his “behaviour”, and two inquiries are pending against him.

According to the SP, Monu and his brother Sonu were brought to the police station on August 28 (Friday) afternoon for questioning in connection with the bike theft racket.

“While Sonu was let off, police found Monu’s involvement in bike theft racket. On Saturday, Monu complained of stomach ache. He was taken to a hospital and was given medicines. His condition worsened and was taken to the district hospital where it was found that he had symptoms of fever and pneumonia along with low oxygen level. The doctors did not find any external injury. Around 11 am on August 30 (Sunday) he died,” Mamgain said.

