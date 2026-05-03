Amid custodial death claims and an autopsy that revealed 34 injuries, NCB suspends 2 officers over BSF jawan’s death

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has suspended two officers, including a Major-rank Army officer, in connection with the alleged custodial death of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Jaswinder Singh (30) in March. As reported by The Indian Express, Singh, who was arrested in an alleged drug-related case, was found to have around 34 injuries on his body, according to the autopsy report.

According to sources, the suspended officers have been identified as an Army Major currently posted as Assistant Director in the Amritsar Zone, and a Sub-Inspector posted in the Jammu Zone. The Major was on deputation with the NCB.

“The NCB headquarters in Delhi is yet to receive the final conclusive postmortem report of Singh. Based on initial findings, both officers have been suspended. The case has also been transferred from the Amritsar Zone to the Delhi Zone. An inquiry has been initiated, and all details are being collected,” said a source.