Custodial death case: Two serving Kerala cops get death sentence

A SPECIAL CBI court on Wednesday sentenced two serving police officers to death after finding them guilty in a custodial death case reported in 2005.

The court also directed the duo – Assistant Sub Inspector K Jithukumar and senior civil police officer S V Sreekumar – to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh each.

The money is to be given to victim K Udaykumar’s mother Padmavathi Amma, the court directed.

Pronouncing the verdict, Judge J Nazer said, “This is a brutal and dastardly murder by accused one and two. The acts of the accused persons would definitely adversely affect the very institution of the police department.”

This is believed to be the first instance of capital punishment for serving police officers in Kerala.

The court observed that police personnel were duty-bound to protect the life and property of the citizen and if they venture in crimes, the safety of the public would be in jeopardy. “If faith of the people in the institution is lost, that will affect the public order and law and order of the society and it is a dangerous situation,” the court said, according to PTI.

The convicted officers were on bail and were today remanded in judicial custody soon after the verdict. They were moved to a special sub-jail.

The court also sentenced serving Deputy Superintendent of Police K Ajith Kumar and two retired SPs, E K Sabu and T K Haridas, to three-year imprisonment after they were found guilty of conspiracy, destroying evidence and forgery.

According to the prosecution, the custodial death was reported on September 27, 2005, at Fort Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram. Udayakumar was taken into custody along with one Suresh Kumar, a history-sheeter, from a park “under suspicious circumstances.’’ Udayakumar reportedly could not give a convincing answer about the source of Rs 4,000 found on him.

He was subjected to torture while in police custody, leading to his death the same day, the court was told.

The CBI, which took over the probe from the police following a High Court order, had chargesheeted seven people.

The third accused, Assistant Sub Inspector K V Soman, had died during trial. The fourth accused, Constable V P Mohanan, was earlier acquitted.

The CBI took over the probe after the victim’s mother moved the High Court in 2007 when prosecution witnesses had turned hostile in the trial court. The Crime Branch had framed charges against only three constables. The CBI, after taking over, chargesheeted the senior officers, including the two SPs.

Reacting to the court verdict, Padmavathi said her son has finally got justice, although “my tears would never dry”.

