Currency notes worth Rs 5 lakh go missing from Nashik press

Press officials realised recently that currency notes of denomination Rs 500, worth Rs 5 lakh, are not being tallied. (Representational image)

Currency notes worth Rs 5 lakh have gone missing from the Currency Note Press in Nashik, Maharashtra, according to the police. The Upnagar police have started an inquiry after the press officials approached them with a complaint on Monday.

According to the police, the press officials realised recently that currency notes of denomination Rs 500, worth Rs 5 lakh, are not being tallied and conducted an internal investigation to ascertain the notes were missing.

“We are in the process of registering an FIR in the matter and the inquiry has begun,” Anil Shinde, the inspector of Upnagar police station, told The Indian Express.

The Nashik Currency Note Press has high levels of security and thus the incident of notes going missing has baffled the press officials as well as the police.