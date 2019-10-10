Curfew in Tonk town after stones thrown at Dussehra yatra

Curfew was imposed and internet services restricted in Tonk’s Malpura after some miscreants threw stones at a Dussehra procession on Tuesday evening, triggering communal tension, police said.

According to Malpura SHO Dalpat Singh Rathore, a Dussehra shobha yatra was passing by Sadat mohalla when some people, mostly underage youths, started throwing stones at the procession. “We controlled the situation, but it flared up into a communal issue,” Rathore said.

Local BJP MLA Kanhaiya Lal and his supporters sat on a dharna at Dussehra grounds and demanded arrest of the accused and removal of the SDM. He alleged that proper security arrangements had not been made for the yatra.

“They demanded that an FIR be lodged and the guilty be arrested. We lodged an FIR and assured that we will identify the guilty through CCTV footage,” Rathore said. ens