Curfew in Kishtwar: Militants hold PDP leader, kin hostage, flee with PSO’s rifle

Curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar town on Friday after three militants held senior PDP leader Sheikh Nasir Hussain and his family members hostage at their residence on Thursday night and later decamped with the AK-47 rifle of Hussain’s personal security officer Mubassar.

Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said curfew was imposed as a precautionary measure as the weapon of the security officer had been snatched.

IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said two militants have been identified as Osama and Zahid, residents of Kishtwar, and the third is suspected to be from Kashmir.

Osama, sources said, is a local commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. Zahid is a mechanic who joined the terror ranks after police came to know that his vehicle was used by militants in the killing of RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO at Kishtwar district hospital in April, the sources added.

Police have registered a case and launched searches to nab the militants.

It was Mubassar, a Special Police Officer (SPO), who contacted police after he managed to free himself from the ropes the militants tied him.

Sheikh Nasir, an advocate by profession, is the Kishtwar district president of PDP. Around 11 pm on Thursday, the three armed militants entered the house. According to the sources, the militants tied the hands and legs of Nasir’s family members with ropes, put tapes on their mouths and locked them up in different rooms. Thereafter, they threatened Nasir for nearly 11 hours for joining mainstream politics, said sources.

In the morning, militants asked the domestic help to make tea for them, sources said. Around 9 am, they asked Nasir to call his PSO who had gone to his home at Kishtwar’s Ziarat area Thursday night.

The militants made the PDP leader call Mudassar home. When the PSO reached there, the militants overpowered and tied him up with ropes before locking him inside a room on the second floor. Thereafter, they fled in the car belonging to Nasir’s brother.